Party never starts for Strictly star Luba

Dancer too tired to hit the town after performing on tour shows

Luba Mushtuk feels like Beyonce when she is performing on the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

The 33-year-old will be dancing at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Tuesday and Wednesday when the tour arrives here.

She told Showbiz Life: “The beauty of the tour is it’s for people who are big fans. They are actually able to see you in person and almost touch you because you’re so close to them. It’s a very unique experience.

“The energy they give to us during the show, it’s absolutely incredible. We can feel the love, but when we perform they like going crazy. I feel like I’m Beyonce when I’m on that stage.”

Sadly, Luba won’t be partying when she hits Belfast because she’s always too tired after finishing her routines.

She explained: “Well, the show is very intense, especially for me because I’m almost in every big number. I’m basically dancing for two hours. So yes, I’m coming back [after the show], I’m having a shower and a facemask and I’m going to bed.

“I’m not a going out person. For me, the most beautiful thing is to invite my friends to my home and cook dinner for them, then we can speak about our lives. That’s a great night.

“To go out and dance, I never did it in my life and I don’t think it will ever change. It’s just not my type of thing.”

Beyonce — © PA

Also performing on the tour will be Fleur East, Tyler West, Molly Rainford and Will Mellor. Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig revel Horwood will be on hand with their famous paddles to judge the couples.

Luba is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winner Rose Aylin Ellis by becoming an actor — and she has already started drama classes.

She said: “It’s been a dream for many years. It was never the right time, but in September it was just a perfect time and perfect situation where one of my friends told me that her friend had an acting school. It just happened naturally and felt like the right thing to do.

“Rose has been helping me. She [also] loves the way I cook. She has her favourite pasta that I cook for her. She will come for pasta, we’ll eat and then we go through some scenes. She will read to me and then give me notes.

“It’s amazing to have her as a friend and to share this passion for acting with her.”

