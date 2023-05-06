Patrick Kielty new frontrunner for Late Late Show host role

Bookies believe ​Patrick Kielty is now a “shoo-in” to replace Ryan Tubridy as host of RTE’s The Late Late Show after becoming the betting favourite, it was claimed today.

BoyleSports was forced to cut the odds on the Co Down comedian taking the role to 8/11 from 6/5 on Saturday after bets poured in.

The move comes just days after former favourites Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, who both work for RTE, ruled themselves out of the running.

Other names in the mix for the high-profile position include Newstalk host Ciara Kelly at 5/2 and RTE presenters Baz Ashmawy at 9/2 and Kathryn Thomas at 11/1, but none have seen significant interest in betting terms.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said there had been a surge in betting for the popular Dundrum television and radio star.

He added: “There’s been substantial interest in Patrick Kielty this morning, with some large bets placed in Co Roscommon.

“If money talks, then right now it’s shouting, and he looks like a shoo-in for the Late Late Show.”

The broadcaster has plenty of support both sides of the border — and at home.

His TV host wife Cat Deeley, with whom he has two children, said: “I know his name is in the mix.

“I know that he would do the most phenomenal job as, you know, he’s got the right balance of entertainment and politics.

“He’s got skin in the game in that he’s very aware of what happens in Ireland all the time.”

When Gay Byrne quit The Late Late Show in 1999, one newspaper in the Republic ran a story under the headline ‘Kielty gets the Late Late’.

In the end, the position went to Pat Kenny, who was replaced by Tubridy in September 2009.

The current presenter’s final show will be broadcast on May 26.