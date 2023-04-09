Patrick Kielty’s wife Cat Deeley says he’s just perfect for RTÉ’s Late Late Show

Kielty's wife tips comedian for much-coveted primetime RTE slot vacated by Ryan Tubridy

Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty would do “the most phenomenal job” as the new host of RTE’s Late Late Show, according to his wife Cat Deeley.

The TV presenter (46) has spoken out for the first time about reports linking her husband to the presenter role after Ryan Tubridy announced he is stepping down.

Rory Cowan, best known for his role as Rory Brown in Mrs Brown’s Boys from 2011 to 2017, has said that he believes 52-year-old Kielty would be the “ideal” candidate to take over as host.

In an interview with today’s Sunday Independent Life magazine So You Think You Can Dance US star Deeley backs him for the job and describes Dublin as their “second home”.

She adds: ‘I know his name is in the mix (for The Late Late Show). And I know that he would do the most phenomenal job as, you know, he’s got the right balance of entertainment and politics, and he’s got skin in the game in that he’s very aware of what happens in Ireland all the time.

“But also, if I’m coming at it from the other side, I have to say, what, it’s been on since the 1960s and there’s never been a woman hosting?”

Ryan Tubridy will step down after 14 years

When asked if she’s pitching for the gig. Deeley throws back her head and laughs. “Me? No! God, no! But I think there aren’t enough women in chat shows in general. Yeah, I’m just saying.”

She and Kielty, who married in Rome in 2012, now live in London with their two sons Milo (7) and James (4) but still travel back to America during school holidays.

In the interview she gives some insight into how they are hands-on parents.

“We moved back from the States for family and friends,” Deeley says. “And for all that support and for the kids to go to school here, and then, we get back and all of a sudden none of that could happen.

“Paddy and I always try and do pick-up and drop-off, we tend to schedule work so one of us is always home — sometimes this is extremely hard, we have to try and be super organised.

“If the boys are on school holidays, they’ll all come with me [to the US] and we make the trip fun. Last year [during So You Think You Can Dance] we rented a house in Malibu and had surf lessons, played tennis and had beach picnics!

“One of the most difficult aspects of the job is turning down work that would take me away from the boys for too long. They are still just seven and four, so any longer than two weeks is too much. I’m just enjoying this moment while they need me as much as I can. I know when they’re teenagers they won’t want anything to do with me.”

Cat and her two boys

The move from LA to London coincided with the first lockdown, and she found herself teaching her older son to ride a bike and to read at home instead of at the school they’d taken such care to choose and introduce him to.

After 15 years in LA she admits settling back into the UK was a lot easier than many would think.

“Weirdly, I think that the UK has definitely caught up with the States a little bit. There are definitely differences but I do feel now that we all read the same copy, the same books. We see the same movies, drink the same coffee. The two aren’t as different as they used to be.”

Cat Deeley on the red carpet in LA last year — © Getty Images

She and her long-time friend, acclaimed make-up artist Amanda Grossman, used lockdown to turn their hand-made fragrance blend into a shared business venture, the unisex e11even.

Celebrity fans already include Rosamund Pike, Juliette Lewis, Lena Dunham, Arizona Muse, Tom Hiddleston and Vernon Kay.

“When I was in the States and Amanda was [in the UK], we’d always talked about doing something together. We talked about doing the fragrance and getting a flower shop. You know, when you have one of those dreadful days and you want to throw the towel in and open a flower shop?” Deeley says with a laugh.

“We had never lost connection but it was the case that for the first time ever, we had time. Work and kids and all of that, life is so manic and managing all that is a full-time job itself. So to be able to have space and time to do what we’d always talked about was a real blessing for us.

“When I say we’re a grassroots organisation I mean you could count our team on one hand. Every single bottle sold in Brown Thomas in Ireland will be packaged in Amanda’s living room. We are the people who make it happen. It isn’t this fat-cat Mr Big smoking-a-cigar-investor. It’s us and because we’re a tiny brand, it’s incredibly personal to us. It’s a passion project.”

n e11even unisex fragrance oil, from Cat Deeley and Amanda Grossman, €90, is available exclusively from Planet Beauty at Brown Thomas, Dublin and online at brownthomas.ie