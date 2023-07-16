‘People in LA are really excited about NI’: Co Armagh mum propelling local actors to global fame

Brains behind acting school and talent agency helping stars of the future land their big breaks

Shelley and the cast of An Irish Goodbye

Shelley with Tom Berkeley, James Martin, Seamus O’Hara and Ross White from An Irish Goodbye

A mother-of-three from Co Armagh is making dreams come true for a new generation of actors.

As the brains behind an acting school and talent agency, Shelley Lowry has rubbed shoulders with the stars of Oscar-winning films including Belfast and An Irish Goodbye.

Northern Ireland’s Ms Hollywood passes on her skills and knowledge to the stars of the future, as well as helping them to bag the biggest roles.

She played a huge part in helping one of her youngest students, Gilford’s Jude Hill, secure his big break as Buddy in Belfast, and was also the force behind Seamus O’Hara clinching the role of Turlough in An Irish Goodbye.

Shelley (49) has been running the Shelley Lowry Talent in Portadown, her hometown, for 20 years and recently opened another school in Belfast.

She manages the company with her husband, Neil Frazer, and is also a busy mum to twins Rosa and Drew (16) and 13-year-old Cora.

The story of her rise to the top of the industry reads like a film script. From the age of four, she dreamed of one day working on Top of the Pops and, against all odds, managed to pull it off.

Shelley getting ready for the Oscars

“I was a painfully shy child. When I was five, my mum sent me to what were then elocution lessons to try to help me come out of myself,’’ she said.

“I found it very difficult speaking in front of people, but when I was around eight it all seemed to click. I realised I really loved it, performing at speech and drama festivals and winning cups.

“I got the bug of what it was like to perform in front of an audience.

“At the time, I was absolutely obsessed with Top of the Pops, and every Thursday night, no matter where I was, I would make sure I was sitting in front of the TV to watch it.

“I would dance behind the sofa, pretending I was part of the show’s dance group Legs & Co. I remember telling my parents that one day I would work on Top of the Pops. I dared to dream.”

Although she still loved to perform in her teens and hadn’t lost sight of her goal to work on the show, Shelley’s dad encouraged her to study for a business degree.

After graduating from university in Manchester, she moved to London and took a job with a marketing company, saving her wage so she could volunteer for work experience at the BBC, putting her one step closer to Top of the Pops.

She recalled: “My dream even at 22 was to still work at Top of the Pops.

“I got a placement at the BBC, working for free for the experience, and worked in various departments.

“I always do my very best to make something happen. I have done that my whole life and it has really stood by me.

“I worked in Watchdog answering the phones and then in The O-Zone and Holiday. A girl told me she knew the producer of Top of the Pops and could get me an interview.

“I was lucky because at the time they were putting together a special programme, The History of Top of the Pops, and they needed a researcher.

“They wanted someone to look through all the archive footage on things that went wrong. Because of my nerdy fascination for the show, I could remember so many things that happened.

“They were amazed I knew so much and gave me the role.

“I found myself spending my days looking back at old shows from 1964 to 1980. I couldn’t believe my luck.”

When her work experience finished, Shelley had made such an impression that the bosses of the programme didn’t want to lose her.

She was hired and given the job of international production executive, responsible for helping roll out Top of the Pops to other countries.

“The atmosphere in the studio was electric. It is a small studio, so you were really up close with the stage and the artists,’’ Shelley said.

“Everyone there was passionate about the show and it really was a thrilling place to work.”

It came to an end after three years when her mum died suddenly at the age of 52 in 2002.

Following this devastating loss, she lost heart with living in London and decided to move back to Northern Ireland a few months later.

“I just couldn’t settle again in London, and while it did kill me to leave my dream job, I had a feeling that I needed to be home with my dad,” Shelley explained.

Shelley with James Corden

“There wasn’t much entertainment being produced in Northern Ireland, so I realised I would not be getting a job in TV. I decided that because of my other love of performing and speech and drama, I would open my own school.

“I had 25 pupils on my first day 21 years ago, and now we run the Portadown school six days a week and the Belfast school two days a week, covering everything from acting to musical theatre, rock and pop and speech and drama at both GCSE and A-level.

“We have just been awarded the Trinity Champion Centre in Ireland for the fifth year in a row for excellence in exam results, which is a source of pride for us. We are the only school on the island to win it.”

Shelley is delighted to see many of her students and clients going on to appear in high-profile productions such as Mothering Sunday, Bloodlands, World on Fire, Silverpoint, Derry Girls, Game of Thrones, Hope Street and many more.

Her agency is a magnet for well-known and up-and-coming actors, and her recent successes have elevated its profile even further.

Belfast star Jude Hill

“Jude Hill is a very talented boy, and we were all delighted when he got the part in Belfast,’’ she said.

“I was invited to go with the team to the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, and what an amazing experience that was.

“I was just so grateful to the producer who got me a ticket.

“We went to a gorgeous ball afterwards with Dame Judi Dench, who is such a lovely lady, and it was another amazing experience.

“Before I left Los Angeles, I made contact with Jamie Dornan’s agent and Kenneth Branagh’s management company.

“Jude was signed up and he now works in Hollywood and lives with his family in Florida.

“Seamus O’Hara is another excellent actor who asked me if I would go out to Hollywood and support him at meetings after An Irish Goodbye.

“We held various meetings and also got Seamus signed up to a management company in Los Angeles.

“James Martin has also joined my agency, and I had a wonderful time with him and his family at the Oscars.

“The power of An Irish Goodbye was something else. It really struck a chord with people all around the world.

“One of our social media posts on it had 2.5 million likes on Facebook.”

Shelley and James Martin

While firmly established as an agent for Northern Ireland talent among the elite of Hollywood, Shelley remains grounded and grateful.

“I feel it is really important as a voice for Northern Ireland talent that I do what I can with the utmost integrity and professionalism in Los Angeles, where they are really excited about Northern Irish talent and know everything that is happening here,” she said.

“I want to do what I can to help other people make their dreams happen.”