Philomena Begley: ‘I’m going to kick up my heels and let down my hair’

Retirement the last thing on queen of country’s mind after over 60 years in the music biz

Philomena Begley has no intentions of retiring or slowing down just yet, despite marking her 81st birthday this year.

The Pomeroy-born queen of country, who had heart surgery in 2019, said performing kept her young and she wouldn’t know what to do with herself if she stopped gigging.

The mum-of-three has played venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Her busy life on the road, coupled with raising her family, meant she had little time for a social life, but this is something she plans on rectifying.

Philomena with Daniel O’Donnell, Cliona Hagan and Nathan Carter

She spoke to Sunday Life after winning the lifetime achievement gong at the Local Women Inspirational Women Awards at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

“I probably need to slow down a bit, but if I wasn’t performing, I don’t think I’d last too long,” said Philomena, who celebrated 60 years in the music industry in 2022.

“It would be easy to start over-thinking it all too much, but what would be the point in sitting in my house, looking out the windows? My faculties aren’t bad, I’m still up and running and I love what I do, so I count myself very lucky.

“Down through the years, I didn’t get to socialise much though because I liked to stay at home when I wasn’t touring, so my New Year’s resolution will be to start kicking up my heels and letting my hair down.”

The Blanket on the Ground singer, who fell into the career when she was called up on stage as a dare to sing with a band at a local dance, also spoke about her heart operation four years ago, which forced her to take time an eight-month break from performing.

Philomena and husband Tom with their grandchildren

Describing the surgery as “worse than having babies — and I’ve had three”, she said: “I went into hospital with an irregular heartbeat and was told I’d had to get a valve in, which was a complete shock.

“It was very frightening. I was scared stiff because with the heart, well, you just never know. It could’ve stopped on me.

“I’ll never forget it. I was so nervous when they were getting me ready to go down for the surgery.

“But it went well, thank God, and I’m still here to tell the tale.”

Philomena’s impromptu performance with the Old Cross Ceili Band that fateful night proved such a hit that she was asked to fill in as cover for someone who had taken ill and ending up staying for several years.

Philomena in her earlier days

Her debut record, Here Today, Gone Tomorrow, reached number seven in the Irish charts, and in 1974 she formed another band, The Ramblin’ Man.

The following year, she had a huge hit with her version of Billie Jo Spears’ Blanket on the Ground, charting higher at home than the original.

She and Spears became friends and even performed together.

While Philomena has toured the States, played Nashville and performed with Ray Lynam, Don Williams, Glenn Campbell and Charley Pride, her heart still lies in Ireland, where she’ll always be known as the queen of country.

Despite her success, she remains humble and thinks of herself as just “Philly Begley from Pomeroy”.

“I was asked to perform three songs at the Local Women Inspirational Awards but had no idea I was going to win the lifetime achievement award,” she said.

Philomena around the beginning of her career

“I was so shocked when they called out my name, and my legs went a bit weak, having to walk up onto the stage.

“But once I started chatting to the host, Frank Mitchell, I was grand, and when I started to sing, all the nerves went away.

“But I have to say, I was very honoured to win and am grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Philomena, whose son, Aidan Quinn, is a singer and whose niece, Andrea Begley, won The Voice UK, said she was pleased to see the country music scene thriving but that she couldn’t single out a favourite singer because they were all so incredibly talented.

She also told Sunday Life that even though she had never worked with or shared the same musical genre as the late Sinead O’Connor, she had always been a huge fan.

Philomena added: “I was so sad to hear about Sinead’s death. I loved her voice; it was unique and beautiful. She was a beautiful-looking woman as well.

“I never met or worked with her, but I always thought she had such a wonderful talent, and it was a tragedy that she had her crosses to bear.”