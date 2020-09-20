Pictured: Belfast city streets closed off for Line of Duty crash scene

Several Belfast city streets were closed down yesterday to film a high-speed crash scene for Line of Duty.

Cameras shot the dramatic footage involving multiple high-end vehicles and an overturned van.

Roads around Clarendon Dock, including Corporation Street, were closed as the footage was captured.

Filming for the BBC crime drama resumed earlier this month after a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Line of Duty filming on corporation street Belfast City Centre. 19-09-2020. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life

Following the return to action, a number of the show’s famous faces, including Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, were spotted in and around Belfast.

Line of Duty creator and writer Jed Mercurio also took to Twitter to tell fans that “the gaffer” — Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Dunbar — had “finally floated up the Lagan” to restart work on the show.

He also shared photographs of filming, with crew members wearing masks and making sure to socially distance.

Line of Duty new star Shalom Brune-Franklin filming on corporation street Belfast City Centre. 19-09-2020. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life

Series six of Line of Duty will feature a new case for AC-12, with the officers investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (played by No Country for Old Men star Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.