Queen + Adam Lambert: Brian May’s tears for frontman Freddie Mercury in Belfast

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

QUEEN legend Brian May broke down in tears during his band’s show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Friday as Freddie Mercury’s spine-tingling vocals were played.

The guitarist, whose band play the second of their sell-out shows here on Saturday night, wiped away tears as the former frontman’s voice was heard singing Love of My Life.

He told the audience he was going through so many emotions as Queen + Adam Lambert kicked off their UK and Europe Rhapsody Tour in Belfast. Later, he posted on Instagram: “Thanks for such a magnificent welcome, dear people of Belfast. It was incredible to feel so much love.”

The band’s drummer Roger Taylor dedicated a rendition of Under Pressure, their 1981 hit with David Bowie, to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , who was found dead aged 50 in a hotel in Colombia in March.

Queen will open the BBC’s Party At The Palace concert nextt Saturday, celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.