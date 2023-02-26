Reformer rockers Silent Running back to make some noise at the Limelight

Eighties rockers Silent Running are back after a 30-year break thanks to a reunion with their old touring pals Simple Minds.

The Belfast group have released their first new music since the 1980s after playing with the Glaswegian band at Custom House Square last summer.

Following a surprisingly large turnout for their support slot at the gig, Silent Running are now preparing for their first Limelight show in around 40 years on Friday.

Lead singer Peter Gamble said: “It’s really exciting. We haven’t played there since the late Eighties.

“We’ve done a few gigs in Voodoo recently. They went well, but it’s still a wee bit nerve-racking.

“We played with Simple Minds last year, which was great. The promoter asked if we wanted to do some Limelight gigs, so that’s how it came about.

“The nice thing about coming back and playing is we have no expectations whatsoever.

“I’m excited about it, but it turns out that we have fans from all over.

“At one of our recent Voodoo gigs, we had fans from England, Scotland, the Republic, Germany and Austria — one guy even flew in from Dubai.

“We never expected anything like that. It’s almost like we’ve become a bit of a cult band, which is a really nice feeling, especially as we took a 30-year break between the third and fourth albums.

“We don’t pretend we’re a huge band, but we do have a small but loyal group of fans, which is amazing and surprising.

“We just thought we’d give it a go for a bit. We all have grown-up children who’ve never seen us play, so we thought we would give it another try.

“When we came to play at Voodoo last year, we thought our families would be there as well as friends who didn’t have an excuse not to come, but it ended up being people from all over. It was a massive surprise.”

Peter and his bandmates hit the big time in 1984 when they were invited to join Simple Minds on their Sparkle In the Rain tour.

They also went on to tour with London new-wave outfit Talk Talk, Springsteen guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and Welsh punks The Alarm.

Peter recalled striking up a friendship with Jim Kerr and the rest of Simple Minds after the band moved to London having signed with EMI Records in the 1980s.

“We used to stay in the same hotel, The Colombia. It had loads of bands staying in it all the time,” he said.

“You’d sit in the bar, and it would be full of people like Depeche Mode and Frankie Goes To Hollywood, who were there recording Relax. There were bands everywhere.

“We used to have some good fun at the bar, I’ll tell you. It was a bit like an after-work thing, with everyone coming in after finishing recording for the day.

“One day, Jim just said to me about touring together. He said the only stipulation was we would have to all stay in the same hotel so we could have the craic.

“It was a very friendly and supportive atmosphere, and we learned a lot from them about stagecraft and how to put yourself across and just what it takes to be a professional band.

“They were really nice guys to tour with and couldn’t have been more helpful.”