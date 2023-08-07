Restaurant review: Belfast noodle bar left me just a little… ragin’

There’s plenty of room for improvement at Belfast city centre Japanese noodle bar

After the closure of my favourite noodle place in Belfast I wondered where all the ramen had gone — only to discover, they haven’t gone away you know...

Nestled among the hustle and bustle of central Belfast’s Church Lane is Ragin’ Ramen, a small, trendy Japanese-style noodle bar.

The space is hip and cosy with exposed brickwork, tight tables, the odd neon sign and contemporary art on the walls.

Japanese noodle bars often utilise every inch of their dining space in order to maximise profitability and Ragin’ Ramen is no different.

Ragin' Ramen is a cosy space

We tucked ourselves into a cute little bar style booth off to the side of the dining area and ordered from their impressive cocktail menu.

A rare child-free evening for my partner and I meant we could indulge in more than one cocktail each which was handy as the offerings on the menu were very enticing.

The Ragin’ Marg with mango-infused José Cuervo tequila and the Hentai Martini with Japanese yuzu fruit, pineapple juice and a shot of plum wine, were both fabulously fruity.

Selection of cocktails in Ragin' Ramen

Sipping them gently over the menus, we picked a scatter of starters and two noodle dishes and decided to share the lot.

To start we shared chicken K-Pop, mushroom J-Pop and a portion of Tokyo Twisters.

The two ‘pop’ dishes are both Karaage, Japanese fried chicken (or mushroom in one case), prepared with different sauces and garnish.

The chicken K-Pop dish came with sweet and spicy maple syrup gochujang sauce, pickled cucumber, spring onion and vegan mayo. Delicious, tender and juicy, they were fabulous.

Our mushroom J-Pop was a much simpler affair, served with just shichimi toragashi seasoning, lemon and vegan nori mayo, but the taste was just as good.

Both were crunchy and packed full of flavour but unfortunately, the Tokyo Twisters were a little disappointing. Served with curry furikake seasoning, teriyaki sauce, nori vegan mayo, chilli, spring onion and sesame seeds, they are, after all, just curly fries.

For mains we picked the Astro Boy and Sailor Moon ramen noodle dishes and both of us were desperately excited to try them as it had been so long since we had proper ramen.

Sadly both were a little underwhelming and wouldn’t encourage me to go back.

The Astro Boy comes with crispy pork belly, allegedly aromatic spicy miso tare, charred corn, spring onion, soy egg, chilli oil and pork tantanmen broth.

I wasn’t getting half those flavours and the broth tasted more like cream of mushroom soup.

My partner’s Sailor Moon was served with crispy tofu, again the aromatic spicy miso tare, charred corn and spring onion, plus pak choi and vegan tantanmen broth.

Again, my partner was very disappointed with the flavour of her broth and we were left feeling a little, well, ragin’.

Ragin’ Ramen

24-26 Church Lane, Belfast

Tel: 028 9018 4092

The food:

Chicken K-Pop £8

Mushroom J-Pop £8

Tokyo Twisters £6

Astro Boy ramen £14

Sailor Moon ramen £14

Extra veg £2

Cocktails x5 £60

Total £112

The rating:

Service 5/5

Food 4/5

Decor 4/5

Vegetarian 3/5