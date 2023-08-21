Restaurant review: Buttermilk pancakes star of Coleraine’s new kid on the block

As doting first-time parents, recently-opened cafe Barn Door certainly made an impression with our baby boy

There’s no shortage of cafes in Coleraine but a relatively new addition to the town centre is creating a stir for all the right reasons.

Barn Door, which opened on Stone Row earlier this year, boasts fresh food made with local produce and that was our experience on our recent visit.

The menu certainly isn’t extensive but there is plenty of choice. On a busy Saturday, my husband had the brunch bagel while I chose the turkey avocado bagel.

The brunch bagel included one perfect fried egg, bacon and avocado.

With added halloumi, it made a fresh and satisfying meal.

The brunch bagel at Barn Door

My turkey bagel was tasty but I found myself envious of the relish included with the brunch bagel.

It’s a minor complaint as it was still very pleasant.

The real star of the show, however, was the children’s meal of buttermilk pancakes.

Drizzled in natural yoghurt and berry compote, they were a sight to behold and delivered with a smile by a friendly member of staff who took the time to remark on our baby and wish us a pleasant meal.

The experience of choosing a meal for our baby and seeing what was produced made a change compared to the afterthought that is usually the offering for children in many other establishments.

In this cafe, younger diners are given just as much care and attention as any other customer.

What our eight-month-old didn’t eat, we were very eager to polish off.

Another example of the consideration that’s given to children is that they can choose their own plastic cutlery instead of having to use what’s provided for adults.

Barn Door

Regardless of the quality of our own meals, we would come back for the children’s menu alone and to allow our son to enjoy the well-stocked play area when he’s older.

Afterwards, we washed down our brunch with tasty coffees of both hot and iced variety. Of course, no meal is complete without dessert.

There’s a great selection of pastries at Barn Door so after some consideration, we shared a brownie and a cinnamon swirl.

The brownie was surprisingly light while retaining a richness any fans of this treat would expect.

The cinnamon swirl was also delicious with a decent helping of icing.

Both were fresh and were flying off the shelves while we were there.

It’s easy to see why this cafe has become so popular as it’s always busy, which can sometimes mean a wait for a table or service from the at-times mildly frazzled staff — understandably run off their feet.

Nevertheless, we enjoyed our meal in the bustling surrounds of this cafe, which these days is rarely empty.

Competitively priced food, Barn Door is also dog-friendly — making it ideal if you and your pampered pooch enjoy popping out for a cappuccino and a puppuccino respectively.

We’ll definitely be back.

Barn Door

19 Stone Row, Coleraine

Tel: 073 9904 9048

The Food

Brunch bagel £7.50

Turkey avocado bagel £7.50

Pancakes £4

Flat white £3.20

Iced latte £3.30

Cinnamon swirl £3.20

Brownie £2.80

Total £31.50

The rating

Service 4/5

Food 4/5

Decor 5/5

Vegetarian 5/5