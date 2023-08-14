Restaurant review: Cafe’s hash browns are the best worst-kept secret in culinary Belfast

When it comes to the places where all the cool kids go, I’m not usually on top of it... probably because I use phrases like ‘the cool kids.’

But a recent recommendation to try Stereo on the Cregagh Road, a mere two big roads over from where I live, and a surprisingly sunny Saturday morning led to breakfast in one of Belfast’s most talked-about restaurants.

I’d like to pretend my dining partner and I weren’t the first through the door at 9.30am but, well, we were. Besides, there was FOMH: Fear of Missing Hash browns. Having only heard not just good things but superlatives about the triangles of piping hot potato perfection, we didn’t want to miss out.

There’s a relaxed vibe which spreads throughout the space. Everyone who came through the door was greeted warmly and equally, having a wee listen to other conversations (you know you do it too), it was evident how much the cafe has been taken into hungry diners’ hearts.

The space is cheery, the music is funky and the team was friendly, giving us plenty of time to look at the breakfast menu before taking the order.

Of course, we’d already ogled the menu online. We’re not amateurs.

Stereo, Cregagh Road, Belfast

My friend opted for the breakfast sandwich, having already visited Stereo. When it arrived, it looked delicious and she hadn’t even unwrapped it.

It came filled with cheese, chilli jam, sausage patty, mayo and folded eggs — and let’s not forget, the beloved hash brown.

It was packed with ingredients and adjectives such as “rich” and “unctuous” were mentioned. While some may prefer something more substantial when they’re going out for breakfast, preferring more of a plated dish, this more than did the job.

Read more Cu is a fabulously informal diner and the food is fantastic

I chose the whipped corn hummus because, when I went vegan for a week for a feature, I lived on the stuff. However, until now I hadn’t had it made from sweetcorn, another ingredient I adore. Spread thickly across toasted sourdough, it was accompanied by two nicely poached eggs and a slice of charred sweetcorn.

It was delicious, the mix of textures: smooth, almost buttery hummus with crisp sourdough — just that bit chewy — soft eggs and sweetcorn with a bite.

But onto the hash browns. We ordered a portion — two — of the beauties and can confirm they were the best I’ve eaten. Not that I’m a hash brown aficionado but still, when they are presented, all golden brown and gorgeous, you’ll gobble them up.

We had one each but really, I’d have eaten both and all portions that came my way. They made for an ideal accompaniment for the softer dish, adding a crunch and savouriness.

Looking around the cafe, it’s clear news had got out about the hash browns as tables were full of them. The best worst-kept secret in culinary Belfast.

I’ll be back to sample its potato, chorizo and mole dish, which sounds delicious.

Overall, Stereo is delivering meals at full volume and it’s easily one of the best places I’ve visited this year.

Breakfast sandwich, Stereo

The food

Breakfast sandwich £11

Whipped corn hummus £11.50

Hash browns £2.50

Hot drinks £6.40

​Total £31.40

The rating