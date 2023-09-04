Restaurant Review: Co Antrim eatery is the best of the brunch

Quaint Whitehead cafe serves up some unusual yet delightful grub

Which side of the sweet with savoury debate do you fall on?

For many the combination is an abomination, with merely the mention of a Hawaiian pizza enough to make them shudder.

Not so much with my sister and I, who were delighted to discover a new treat for our taste-buds in Whitehead.

Open for around a year now, the coffee shop is located in the Victorian tearooms where Kings Road meets Cable Road, and has been beautifully restored and decorated, righting some previous, unsympathetic renovations.

Kings Road Coffee Shop in Whitehead

We are greeted warmly, provided with menus, and asked to order at the till when we’re ready. As an incredibly lazy person this always grates with me, particularly on a quiet day. I understand the logic but I love the chat and recommendations that come with table service.

Nevertheless, the staff are all helpful and cheerful. Unfortunately, they tell us, the loaded fries are off the menu. It’s a great shame as we had our eye on one of the many options that they offer.

We decide to be greedy and order three dishes which arrive pretty swiftly. I have opted for the daily special which is a roasted peach and halloumi melt on sour dough bread. The golden, buttery toasted sandwich is garnished with blackcurrant and chilli jam and a hot honey drizzle. There are also hazelnuts which are not mentioned on the menu, so beware if you have allergies.

Peach and halloumi melt at Kings Road Coffee

The peach is perfectly ripe and a delicious bedfellow for the salty halloumi, which, if I’m being fussy, I could have done with a little bit more of. Let’s take a moment for the blackcurrant and chilli jam though — delicious with a warming kick and a little shock of acidity.

Sis goes for the ‘Princess And The Bap’, a golden brioche bun filled with chilli jam, sausage, bacon, egg and a wedge of black pudding. It is very good she tells me, egg yolk dribbling down her chin. The sausage looks a little anaemic to me but within seconds, it’s been devoured.

Princess And The Bap at Kings Road Coffee

The baked egg pot comes in a sizzling skillet and the smell is to die for. Two perfectly runny eggs nestle in a lake of gently spiced baked beans. Chunks of delicious chorizo lurk within, as well as a special surprise — broad beans! The lovely pops of fresh green cut through the oozy dish. If I had one criticism, it would be that it’s really sad when bad lettuce happens to nice hot food. For some reason, a few leaves have been added to the top and we fire them out of the way before we have to witness their wilting.

The menu badly needs updating, with several options unavailable. It tends towards brunch options, but there are also some impressive-looking traybakes and scones available for those who want something sweet.

There aren’t a massive amount of options for veggie or vegan friends but what there is appears to be high quality. The kids’ menu is limited to eggs and toast at present but, pleasingly, I hear they are presented as a monster in a cave.

I do feel like what we had was good value and that the dishes were elevated by thoughtful, special touches, warming our tummies and cheering us up no end. One to revisit.

The food

Peach melt £10

Princess & the Bap £8

Chorizo baked egg £9.50

Soft drinks £5.60

Total £33.10

The rating

Service 3/5

Food 4/5

Decor 4/5

Vegetarian 3/5

Kings Road Coffee 1 Kings Road, Whitehead Tel: 028 9086 0646