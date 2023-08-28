Restaurant review: Co Down diner has a strange décor but the staff put the ‘sizz’ back in my sizzler

From sizzlers to wings and ribs, Dakota Bob’s Diner in Downpatrick does all your usual American favourites

Conveniently situated next to the Omniplex cinema in Downpatrick, Dakota Bob’s Diner makes for the ideal pre-showing eatery, which my partner and I took full advantage of on a rare child-free night out.

When a seven-foot-tall T-Rex greeted me at the entrance it was clear that this restaurant was perhaps more geared towards a family night out with young kids than date night for two tired parents.

Once seated, however, I still couldn’t quite figure out the theme; multi-coloured booths with fake checker plate metal sheeting beside every table, a melted Rubik’s cube neon light and vinyl records stuck on every wall — was the theme the 80s perhaps? Or just simply Jurassic Park? A strange one for an American diner named after the Midwest US state.

Despite all that, the overall cleanliness of the tables and friendliness of the staff made the interior design seem generally unimportant in the grand scheme of things.

First up was the drinks. And what does one order on a night off from parenting? A dinosaur-themed French martini, of course.

The drinks menu itself was extensive and it was a little exhausting trying to filter through it all.

But it was the same for the food menu, which easily took a solid five minutes to read through: from burgers and ribs to sizzlers, pasta dishes and chicken served every which way.

Eventually we settled on the chicken wings to share for starter which came out crispy, with a surprising amount of chicken meat and not too much sauce — which was a bonus for me.

My partner went for the Wolf Pack burger, made with wagyu beef topped with a honey chilli chicken goujon and BBQ beef brisket, as well as all the usual burger toppings, and served with curly fries.

The verdict was a well-seasoned burger with a variety of textures and flavours which all complemented each other well.

When we walked into the eatery, only one thing caught my eye immediately before I even opened the menu — the sizzlers.

The impressive fizz and plume of smoke as they were carried out of the kitchen were nothing less than impressive and the smell that followed just cemented my decision.

I decided to go for the fajita chicken flavour, but I was a little disappointed when my food came out lacking in the drama of the smoke and sizzle that the rest of the plates that preceded mine did.

When a friendly waitress came to ask if the food was OK, I decided to be honest and explain that there was no ‘sizz’ in my chicken sizzler.

Extremely apologetic, the manager came over immediately, took the plate away and returned not even five minutes later with a fresh one.

The customer service was indeed second to none here and despite the hiccup of the sizzler, the food is much more than just burgers and chips for a family day out.

Dakota Bob’s 5 Owenbeg Drive Downpatrick

The food

Chicken wings £7.49

Wolf Pack burger £17.99

Fajita sizzler £17.99

French martini £8.99

Half pint draft beer £3.49

Guinness £5.99

​Total £61.94

The rating