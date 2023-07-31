Restaurant review: North coast spot is great value with fantastic food… but give the tagliatelle a miss

The Tides restaurant in Portrush has a great location and fantastic food... just give the tagliatelle a miss

I think it’s fair enough to say that there are few better-positioned restaurants in Northern Ireland than The Tides in Portrush.

If you are lucky enough to get a table upstairs at the back, beside the outdoor seating area, then the views of the coastline are simply breathtaking.

We had booked our Saturday-night visit a few weeks in advance as we knew it was likely to be busy at the weekend.

On arrival, the modern and airy restaurant was indeed jam-packed with customers, and after a brief wait downstairs we were shown to our table by a super-friendly young member of staff.

The Tides has quite a large menu covering all of the basics and a few more adventurous dishes too.

What really makes it stand out for me though it just how good-value it is.

With two courses for the price of a main, you can choose from either a starter and a main or have a main and a dessert.

If you can’t manage two courses you can get a glass of wine, selected beer or a soft drink instead. That’s definitely a good offer in these difficult financial times.

We opted for three starters: a very tasty Caesar salad, a fairly basic prawn cocktail and the particularly good Tides nachos.

The nachos went down a treat with my eight-year old-son Noah, but when the chilli kick started to hit we began to wonder where the jug of diluted orange was that we had ordered 10 minutes earlier.

I reminded two different waiting staff that we had asked for the orange, but as it didn’t arrive after another five minutes and I could see it sitting on the bar, I just walked up myself and got a barman to bring it down.

With Noah’s melting tongue crisis averted, we sat patiently enjoying the views and waiting for our mains.

Unfortunately, when they did no one had taken the starter plates and bowls away, so we all pitched in to help clear the table, cementing my wife’s opinion that if the journalism doesn’t work out I can always get a job as a waiter.

My mother-in-law’s roasted salmon with a maple and whiskey glaze was first-class and packed full of flavour, while my Tides burger with crispy onions, baby gem lettuce, tomato and sour cream was moist and delicious.

The third main of smoked tomato and garlic seafood tagliatelle was very disappointing.

The roast salmon fillet with a whiskey and maple glaze

There was a rather limited supply of the promised salmon, cod and prawns and the pasta was badly overcooked.

My son’s chilli chicken penne pasta was much better in comparison, and my wife ended up eating his leftovers and leaving the flavourless tagliatelle in the bowl.

On a positive note, the sticky toffee pudding with ice cream and lemon cheesecake we ordered to finish our meals were both superb.

As I mentioned before. The Tides is great value for money for families and I can’t complain too much about the service as all the staff were all very friendly despite being incredibly busy.

If you do go I’d probably give the tagliatelle a miss though.

The food:

Caesar salad £0

Prawn cocktail £0

Tides nachos £0

Maple salmon £20

Seafood tagliatelle £20

Tides burger £16

Kid’s chicken penne £5.95

Chilli and lime noodles £2.50

Salt and chilli chips £2.50

Orange cordial £1.20

Sticky toffee pudding £5.95

Lemon cheesecake £5.95

Total £80.05

The ratings: