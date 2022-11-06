Richard E Grant: Learning NI accent led me to the love of my life

Star Richard E Grant has revealed he went in search of an Ulster accent - and ended up with a 40-year romance.

The Withnail and I star was a struggling actor when he first arrived in London in 1982 and looking for parts.

He said he was advised to learn a Northern Irish twang in a bid to get a role in productions about the Troubles.

That led him to the door of voice coach Joan Washington, who would then become the love of his life.

Richard (65) explained: “Newly arrived in London, I was waitering at Tuttons brasserie in Covent Garden, and had just secured an acting agent, who suggested getting accent coaching to help me play Northern Irish, as there were so many dramas being made about the Troubles and ‘you’re dark-haired and blue-eyed, so you could go up for Irish roles’.

“A pal told me about the Actors Centre, where you could take classes at an affordable price, so I signed up for Joan Washington’s accent course.

“Boiler-suited, Kicker-booted and sporting a Laurie Anderson spiked haircut, she was a charismatic and formidable presence, with a rich, deep voice that contrasted with her petite figure.”

Richard, who was born in Swaziland (now Eswatini), said he then asked Joan if she would teach him privately “to iron out my colonial accent”.

But he admitted that he soon became smitten by the Aberdeen-born teacher and forlorn when he quickly no longer needed to take the lessons.

He said: "While I was grateful that she didn’t think I needed endless coaching, I was also frustrated that after only two sessions I no longer had a legitimate reason to see her again.

“She was also a few years older than me, married-but-separated, with a young son, and with a string of prestigious productions and a movie to her credit.”

Richard has dedicated a large proportion of his new book, A Pocketful of Happiness, to paying tribute to his late wife, who he wed in 1986.

Joan, who worked with stars including Penelope Cruz, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, died in September last year aged 74, eight months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He described his memoir as the “love story of my life” as he detailed the shared memories they had together with their two children, Olivia (32) and Joan's son Tom from her previous relationship.

In his book Richard — nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA two years ago for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? — spoke poignantly about his wife's final moments as he sat stroking her hand and “talking softly about some of the daft things we’ve done”.

He added: “At 7pm, her breathing slows quite suddenly. Keep repeating: ‘It’s all okay, my angel. Don’t hold on. We all love you so. So, so much’.”

Richard also spoke of the “extraordinary kindness” of the couple's friend King Charles III, who visited them after Joan's fateful diagnosis.

A Pocketful of Happiness by Richard E. Grant is on sale now