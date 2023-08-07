Rising Co Down star on her sell-out shows and why world should be watching NI talent

Millisle songstress, who was born to perform, reckons NI bursting at seams with talent

Up until now Millisle musician Taylor Lally has probably been best known as a cover artist, performing in bars around Belfast and beyond.

However, this looks set to be the year that takes the talented 25-year-old out of the shadows and into the spotlight as the last few months have seen her perform a series of sold-out gigs and even make her big screen debut.

Taylor was just 13 when she found her passion for music after discovering the works of Joni Mitchell and James Taylor and from that point on, she could see only one career path ahead of her and was single-minded in the pursuit of her goals.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Taylor said: “I started learning the guitar when I was 14 and it just clicked really quickly. From there I just decided I was going to be a singer-songwriter and that was that.

“I laugh about it now because looking back it seems so strange that at such a young age, I just decided this was going to be my career and I have had no doubts since. I think it’s been a blessing, though, because I look around and see so many people my age who are still trying to figure out what they want to do. I’ve been lucky.

“I’m also so blessed to have parents who have supported me all the way — I’ve never heard the line ‘get a real job’.”

Taylor at a school performance with her guitar teacher Neil Kearney from The Guitar Rooms, Holywood

This manifestation mindset has paid off and after spending nearly a decade honing her craft on the local music circuit, Taylor began releasing her own music last year.

“I’ve been playing in bars as a cover musician for eight years,” she explained. “I’m now starting to release my own music and the focus is shifting to doing my own gigs but the experience I have gained along the way has been invaluable.

“It’s not always easy to play to a room of people who aren’t necessarily there to see you but it’s really character-building.

“It teaches you how to be an entertainer and how to please a crowd. I’ve also found it’s given me a better understanding about songs and what people latch on to and that has really helped when it’s come to writing my own original material.”

Taylor at Banbridge Buskfest

As for her own sound, Taylor confessed she’s still finding her feet and figuring it out as she matures.

“It’s taken me a little while to admit but I’m still finding my niche and my sound,” she said. “I think that’s okay though, as I grow and experience new things then so too does my music. My songs are all quite different genre-wise and that’s simply because I love a lot of different types of music.”

Those musical influences include Alex Turner and Newton Faulkner, as well as her famous namesake — Taylor Swift.

“That maybe sounds like a bit of a cliche but she’s had a big impression on me from a young age and I really respect how she’s grown up with her music,” she said.

Taylor Swift performing in California last month

While Taylor may struggle to define her sound, it seems her audience are more than happy with what they’re hearing, as a recent sold-out gig in Bangor’s Court House proved. “I was so surprised at how quickly it sold out. It was one of my first solo shows and I really didn’t know what to expect but I recognised so many faces from the bars around Bangor and Belfast and was just overwhelmed at the community of support we have here.”

Following on from the success of that show, Taylor is set to return to the venue later this month and has more solo gigs in the pipeline for 2023.

And while her focus is very much on performing, this year presented another career highlight for Taylor when she was asked to take part in a film made by Cinemagic to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Taylor (right) with Joan Burning Keatings of Cinemagic and singer Brian Kennedy

So What If It Rains gave the musician the chance to feature alongside Northern Ireland musical legend Brian Kennedy and for Taylor, who was born three days after the Good Friday Agreement, it was a particularly poignant production to be involved in.

“It was such an honour to be a part of and what I really appreciated about Cinemagic is that it’s all about young people and nurturing new talent. I was also so excited to get to work alongside Brian Kennedy and he was just the loveliest man,” said Taylor.

“The film itself is about remembering the past but also stepping into and enjoying the future of peace in Northern Ireland. For people my age and under, we don’t really know that world but we still need to learn about it and learn from it and that’s what the production is all about.

“We’re in a new time now, though, and there’s so much new culture, new art, new music and a whole new generation of young people coming up in this new mindset who are excited about the future.”

Taylor Lally

It was after Taylor moved away to university that she discovered the grass isn’t always greener and is now proud to be part of this new wave of talent that is flying the flag for Northern Ireland.

“As a teenager I had it in my head that I needed to get out of Northern Ireland,” she admits. “I thought, ‘Nothing happens here so I’ll go to university in Brighton and then see the world from there’.

“I went and studied music and while I had a really positive experience and heard some great bands from all over the world, it was when I came home for a half-term break that it hit me how much talent there is here.

“I’d been to a battle of the bands competition in Belfast and was just blown away by what I’d heard. This country is just bursting with talent and the problem is people are too humble. It took me to go away to realise that.

“I really believe it’s such a great time to be in Northern Ireland because of this new generation that are coming through. I think the whole world should be watching and waiting for what’s going to happen next because the kids here are screaming with stuff to say and have so much passion.”

Taylor at her first gig

Taylor hopes she can play her own part in encouraging the next generation to pursue their dreams, young women in particular. We’ve had so many great male artists coming out of Northern Ireland and making a name for themselves, I think now there’s a gap in the market for a female name.

“You don’t see as many women gigging in bars and there’s possibly a misconception that it’s harder starting out as a female performer but that really hasn’t been the case for me. If anything I’ve found I’ve had more support. I’ve found that people have been a bit kinder and more respectful with even simple things like helping to carry your gear in.

“I hope by saying that, it helps other females who are maybe holding back because they think it will be intimidating or harder for them. I’d love to be a role model for younger girls coming up to go, ‘I want to do that too and if she can, I can’.”

Taylor Lally performing in Brighton

Catch Taylor when she headlines The Court House, Bangor, on Sunday, August 27 as part of Open House Festival. Tickets from www.openhousefestival.ticketsolve.com