Robbie Williams rocks DJ Gary Myles with baby gaffe as he lets slip news of new arrival live on radio show

RADIO host Gary Myles was left speechless when guest Robbie Williams failed to keep mum about his baby announcement.

The Downtown and Cool FM presenter had been planning to tell friends and colleagues that he and wife Carol Ann were expecting their second baby.

But Robbie, who helped breakfast presenters Gary and Glen Pavis launch Downtown Christmas earlier in the week, let the secret slip out on air, congratulating him on the baby news.

While discussing his Christmas plans with wife Ayda and their children, Robbie said it was his favourite time of year.

Gary remarked: "It must be very noisy with four kids running about. I've got one and the place can get turned upside."

Robbie replied: "Well, Glen let me into a bit of a secret... that you're actually expecting your second child."

Glen jokingly told him: "I was telling you that in confidence, not to give it out on live radio."

Gary laughed it off and told the former Take That star that he had only revealed the news to family and a handful of friends.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Gary said: "When we were chatting to Robbie I asked him what Christmas was like at his house, having four children.

"Glen had been in touch with Robbie beforehand and had told him that me and my wife were expecting baby number two. I didn't know he'd been told this, so when he came right out with it, it was a bit of a shock. We'd literally just told our family and closest friends and hadn't got round to telling many other people. When I came off air, my phone was buzzing, with people asking me if it was true.

"But I don't mind at all. It's not every day a pop superstar like Robbie Williams breaks news like that for you on air. And when the baby is older, it'll be a lovely story to tell."

Gary and Carol Ann already have a daughter, Macy, who is turning two in January, and all three are excited about the arrival of the new baby on May 26.

"We've just had our first big scan and everything is okay," said Gary. "We were planning to tell everyone after the scan but yeah, Robbie beat us to it."