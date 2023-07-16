Roma Tomelty’s daughters on lookout for child actors of the future

Acting family searching for 20 young stars for new run of mum’s play Half Timers

Hannah, Rae and Ruth as kids with mum Roma and dad Colin

Roma Tomelty’s daughters are paying tribute to their late mum by bringing one of her plays back to the stage in Belfast.

Hannah (34) and Rae Carnegie (40), the third generation of the famous theatrical family, are looking for 20 children to appear in their production of Half Timers.

The siblings, who work as actors and directors, are resurrecting the play 25 years after their mother wrote it.

It will be the first summer production put on by the Centre Stage Theatre Company — set up by the sisters’ mother and father Colin almost 40 years ago — since Roma’s death in 2020.

Rae said: “The theatre company is Mum and Dad’s legacy, and Hannah and I have the very delicate job of taking care of it now, although Dad still very much has an input.

“Mum loved acting, but she also loved to write. Dad would find her somewhere in the wilds of Donegal, and she would go off with enough food and cigarettes for two weeks, shut herself away and then come back with a new play.

“This play ties in with her legacy, all of her writings and the archives she has left us.

“I’m pretty sure all three of us [Hannah, Rae and older sister Ruth] have been in this play at some stage. We can still sing the songs from it off the top of our heads. It is ingrained in us.

“Mum wrote it for children, and she really was passionate about the children who came to the theatre school.

“It means a lot to us to be putting the play on again this summer.”

Hannah manages the school while auditioning for acting jobs, while Rae is the school’s director. Both also work part-time as tour guides. Ruth is an actor and film-maker and lives in London.

As well as their mother, their grandfather, Joe, was a famous actor and director.

Their mum’s sister, Frances, who was once married to Sting, is also a well-known star of the small and silver screens.

Roma, who died aged 75 in April 2020, was known for her many acting roles, but she was also a major figure in local theatre, working as an administrator in the Newry Arts Centre and in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

She and her husband set up the Centre Stage Drama Studio in 1985, running their first classes in Belfast during the violence of the Troubles.

They went on to found the Centre Stage Theatre Company the following year. It is now one of Northern Ireland’s leading touring troupes.

The family is determined to preserve Roma’s legacy by staging productions, including the upcoming run of Half Timers.

Hannah said: “[The play] is set in a time when children would go to school for half a day and spend the other half of the day working in their local linen mill.

“We are delighted that Portview Trade Centre in east Belfast, which is an old linen mill, has kindly offered to let us stage it there in the Banana Block. We are really grateful for their support.

“It will be staged in partnership with the Linen Biennale, an annual heritage project that invited us to be part of this year’s programme.

“The play follows a child, Lucy, who doesn’t want to work in the linen mill — she wants to stay in school. There are a lot of songs and it is great craic.

“We are looking for 20 children, aged from eight to 16 years, who will also take part in a week-long workshop at the Centre Stage Drama School.”

The girls emphasised that in keeping with their mum’s approach, they don’t hold auditions but allocate places on a first come, first served basis.

Rae said: “I can’t sing and I’m tone-deaf, but I’m good at falling over and making people laugh.

“Mum’s approach was always about giving children a chance to learn. It was never about being the best at something, which is why she didn’t hold auditions. We are continuing that tradition.”

Understandably, the sisters still miss their mum dearly.

Hannah said: “She was savage, and I don’t mean she was a strict parent. She had savage observations of life.

“She had her opinions and they were hers no matter what others thought.

“We were equally in awe of her as we were terrified of her. She was a force of nature, a rebel and a fighter to the end.

“One of the ways I coped and got some comfort [after her death] was when everyone was telling us stories about her, which made us laugh.”

Rea added: “She still is here in so many ways. We are both really proud to be her kids.”

The play will be staged in partnership with the Linen Biennale, a celebration of the past, present and future of Europe’s oldest textile industry, and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Half Timers will run at Banana Block in east Belfast from August 7 to 12. To apply to take part, visit www.summerdrama.co.uk or www.centrestageni.org.uk. To find out more about the Linen Biennale programme, visit www.linenbiennalenorthernireland.com