Ronan Keating no longer in the Boyzone

Early starts for breakfast show making me look old, says Keating

He looks younger than most 40-somethings, but Ronan Keating blames early starts on his breakfast show for ageing his boyish good looks.

The 44-year-old former Boyzone star presents the Magic FM show with Harriet Scott from 6am every morning.

Ronan, who performs in Belfast in February, said: “I hate it, but I have my routine down to a fine art now. I get out of the house in about 12 to 15 minutes.

Ronan as a younger man

“I get everything ready the night before, slip out of the bedroom and into my clothes, make a coffee and I’m gone. I’m like a ninja getting out of the house in the morning.

“I hate early mornings. I spent a lifetime doing the opposite — going to bed late and sleeping in. For my world to be flipped on its head over the last four years has been quite a shock to the system. I’ve aged about 15 years. I used to look much younger.”

The singer, who is dad to Jack (22), Missy (20) and Ali (16) with his first wife Yvonne, as well as four-year-old Cooper with wife Storm, welcomed baby daughter Coco during lockdown last March.

“The birth of Coco has been the main upside [of the pandemic] for me and our family. It was a dream because we had all of our time to focus on this little bundle of joy in our lives. It was so magical,” he said.

DEDICATED DAD: Ronan and daughter Coco

“Harriet and I were doing the shows from our homes, so I got to spend morning, noon and night with Coco. I got to change every nappy. I got to feed her every time — often during the show. I would run off and get involved. I’d wake up with her in the mornings and put her to bed at night. I was there for every bath. It was so brilliant. I didn’t miss a day and that has never happened to me at all.

“This time has been incredible, but having the opportunity to be on radio was great too because my industry was on its knees. I haven’t done a concert since February last year, pretty much.

“We did a socially distanced gig in Newcastle in August, which was great to do, but it was a blip on the radar compared to life before that. I was very lucky to have Magic Radio that I could focus on for my mental health as well as everything else.”

- Ronan Keating is bringing his Twenty Twenty tour to Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on February 10 next year