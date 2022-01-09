Ronan Keating’s Belfast tour date postponed as singer says he doesn’t believe in dry January

He might have had a squeaky clean image when he was in Boyzone but Ronan Keating isn’t going booze free in January.

The 44-year-old singer is going on the road with his Twenty Twenty tour this month but a date at Belfast’s Waterfront on February 10 has just been postponed this weekend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “I don’t do Dry January. I think January is a dark, grim and tough month for a lot of people. And I think to put all of that strain and pressure on yourself to go off drinking is a really bad idea. Maybe Dry February’s better!

“I’m going on tour in January so I’ll be match-ready again. I’ll be in the gym a lot and getting myself mentally prepared for the tour as well and just physically getting in shape.”

But booze will certainly be on the menu although it’s matured since his boyband days, as he explained his dressing room rider requests: “Red wine, water and some chocolate. That’s really my rider now. Back then it was Jack Daniel’s and cheese plates – oh no, I do get a cheese plate now. It was more Jack Daniel’s and sweet. I don’t have much of that anymore.”

The father-of-five might have kept his Irish boozing ways but he admits the most painful thing is his kids don’t have his accent.

Ronan and Storm

“(I’ve kept) my accent. I’ve made sure I never lost that. I think (I’ve kept) my Irish sense of humour, the sarcasm, the silliness. You know the laugh out loud kind of humour. And taking the mick, which is something that we do well in Ireland. We take the mick out of each other constantly. I do that with my friends and family.

“My older kids (had Irish accents) yes, but my younger kids – Cooper (his four-year-old son with his wife Storm) has a proper English accent. I try and feed him Irish lingo all the time. Every day.”

Ronan will be trying to instil his Irish lilt on his daughter, Coco, who was born in March 2020 too.

Ronan Keating and Storm with their children

Speaking about her birthday, he added: “It was so precious. I’d never get to spend that much time at home usually and it was just so glorious to be there for every nappy change, every bath time and every feed. And now I’m back to work full time, I miss her. I miss the kids terribly now being back at work. I find it really hard (getting up early for his Magic Breakfast Show) four years later. It’s very, very tough. But I absolutely love the show. It’s a brilliant, energetic, buzzy show. I love it but I do find it hard to wake up and go to bed early.”