Sean Lock made regular trips to visit uncle in Northern Ireland

Star told of McCreesh family ties in podcast with Fr Ted actor Joe Rooney

Comedian Sean Lock revealed his strong south Armagh roots and his Northern Irish mother’s tough life in a podcast recorded before his lung cancer battle.

In a chat with pal Joe Rooney — who featured in the hit TV series Fr Ted — the funnyman told of how his maternal family are the McCreeshes from Cullaville.

He explained how his mum was adopted by relatives after her own mother (Lock’s grandmother) died young, and her twin brother was brought up by her dad (Lock’s grandfather).

“They were tough times in those days,” said the 8 Out of 10 Cats star.

Lock, who was widely admired for his deadpan style, died on Wednesday following a fight with cancer known only to his family and close friends.

The 58-year-old often described himself as “half-Northern Irish”, however the most revealing insight into his background was in the Joe Rooney podcast from November 2018.

In an hour-long conversation with the actor, who played Fr Damo in Channel 4 comedy Fr Ted, Lock said: “My mother was Irish, she was from a place called Cullaville, which is between Crossmaglen and Castleblaney, right on the border.

“She was born there and she grew up there, and in Castleblaney in Monaghan. Then she moved, like many young Irish women, to Liverpool in the early 50s and ended up down in Wimbledon, where she met my dad, who was from Wandsworth.”

INTERVIEW: Joe Rooney

Lock went on to describe how his mother was adopted by relatives when his grandmother died young.

He added: “She (his mother) was adopted. Her mother (Lock’s grandmother) died when she was very young, so she (his mother) was adopted into a relative’s family. So I’ve got quite a big selection of relatives to visit. I’ve two families.

“It’s very sad, she was a twin, and they separated the twins. So my uncle stayed with the dad and she was taken into the other family, the Donnelly family, she was a McCreesh.

“He’s (his uncle) still alive, he’s the only one still alive, Micky, who I go and see when I can,” said the much-loved comedian.

“That’s a terrible thing to do (separate twins), but I suppose that’s how they solved problems in those days because you can’t look after everybody. There were tough times in those days.”

Lock grew up in London and after a successful career on the comedy club circuit, found fame on TV panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You.

He retained a close connection to south Armagh throughout his life, a fact acknowledged in a tribute by former Newry and Armagh MLA Megan Fearon.

Writing on social media, she said: “So sad to hear about Sean Lock — my absolute favourite comedian.

“Aside from being completely hilarious, he was also an absolute gentleman. He had family in Dromintee and visited our area frequently enjoying many a pint.”

British comedy giants also praised Lock following his death, with Ricky Gervais tweeting: “Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

Close friend Jimmy Carr, who hosted 8 Out of 10 Cats, said: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now — laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Lock left school in the early 1980s and began working on building sites but developed skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun. He recovered and decided to focus on a career in comedy.

In 2000 he won the gong for the best live stand-up at the British Comedy Awards — an award that propelled him into TV fame.

He is survived by wife Anoushka, two daughters and a son.

