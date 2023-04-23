Shankill teen busker who beat the bullies catches eye of US TV network FX

FX shortlists Charly Close for new series on the Troubles

The busker often sings on the streets of Belfast

A busking prodigy who overcame bullying at school has been scouted by a major American TV network for an upcoming drama set during the Troubles.

Performing arts student Charly Close (17) caught the eye of producers at FX after appearing in a youth theatre production at Belfast’s Grand Opera House.

Having impressed on stage in The Pirates of Penzance, she was shortlisted for a role in Say Nothing, a new TV series documenting the murder of Jean McConville in 1972.

The Shankill teenager, who along with mum Charlene is also a carer for her brother, missed out on the main cast but is still being considered for a part.

“I would absolutely love to be able to perform in the series because it’s about the history of Belfast,” the talented youngster told Sunday Life.

“To be honest, whenever I did my audition, I didn’t feel too confident about it because acting wouldn’t be my strongest point in performing arts, but the team loved it.

“They said they would keep me in mind for any characters that come into the show, which was amazing.”

Charly Close, AKA Charly-Girl

Mum Charlene added: “The feedback was great, even though she wasn’t cast as one of the family.

“They said she was phenomenal and would be considered for other characters, so we’re hopeful about that.

“FX kind of scouted her after The Pirates of Penzance summer youth production last year. It was the first time she’d performed there, and when FX came looking for talented youngsters, her name was put forward.

“We got an email and she went and did a video audition in my bedroom, which we sent off to them.

“About six weeks later, we were told she’d been shortlisted. She didn’t get the part, but FX said they would keep her in the database and might cast her in a different role down the line.”

Charly is currently a first-year performing arts student at South East Regional College (SERC) in Bangor.

The teen said she was relishing the chance to learn and dreams of one day performing in the West End.

She continued: “I’m loving being a student at SERC in Bangor at the moment.

“I’m getting the chance to improve my skills — it was definitely the right path for me to take in terms of my education. Currently, we’re rehearsing for our show, The Addams Family musical, which we’re performing at the college later this month. It’s really exciting.

“In future, my dream is to perform in the West End. I’ve wanted that from such a young age.

“It would be surreal to achieve that goal.

“My dream role is Jenna in Waitress. I would just love to be able to perform and sing her part. It would be amazing to be able to do that in a big theatre with an audience.”

Charly with her mum Charlene

Charly made history at her former school, Belfast Model School for Girls in north Belfast, when she became the first pupil to achieve a musical Grade 8 for her singing at just 16 years old.

Her achievements have been made all the more remarkable against a backdrop of bullying in school, caring for her autistic brother and the death of her beloved grandmother.

Charlene said: “We lost my mummy the day lockdown hit. She was in the hospice and we had to rebuild our lives after that. She was such a huge part of our family... so we’ve been dealing with that as a family over the last few years.

“Charly also helps me to care for her wee brother, who has special needs. It’s only me and her, but she helps me out every day. We literally live through everything together. She would get her lip and nose busted every so often. It’s tough for her, but what can you do? We had psychiatrists out in January to try to help with his anger and frustration.

Charly as Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz

“Charly really is my right arm. She’s a lot more mature than her years and she’s been through so much.

“She was getting bullied in school not long ago just for being different and pursuing her performing arts career. She was surrounded by six girls one day, bullying her about ‘Who does she think she is?’ and stuff like that.

“I was ready to pull her out of school over it. It has taken me a long time to build her confidence back up after that.

“It affected her really badly. She couldn’t get public transport at one point — it was ridiculous. Then she started calling people names back and acting out and it just wasn’t her.

“It was getting too much, but it was a turning point in the end because after that she just excelled in every way.

“She was never a rebel, but it was just affecting her so badly. She was just lashing out, but we got it sorted eventually.”

Charly Close

Alongside her academic achievements, Charly is a busy gigging musician, performing for charitable causes, in care homes and even as a warm-up act for Clubland at last year’s Woodvale Festival in west Belfast.

Charlene believes her daughter was made for the West End and will achieve her dream one day.

She said: “Honest to God, she captivates you when she sings. I know all parents are biased, but she really does.

“I’ve had people crying in front of me because they’re so touched by her music.

“Her talent is really something special. She belongs on stage, absolutely. In fact, she’s already been in a few productions at SERC, including Matilda, Legally Blonde and The Wizard of Oz, so that’s definitely where she wants to go.

“She’s only in first year, but she’s absolutely loving it and learning from the older students. She gets the train down to Bangor every day no matter what.”