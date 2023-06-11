Singing Belfast schoolgirl following in her father’s footsteps

Talented teen the newest star in dad Seamy McPeake’s band

A Belfast schoolgirl is following in the footsteps of her entertainer father by becoming a singer in his band.

Lucy McPeake and dad Seamy started doing online shows together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The proud dad is convinced the sky is the limit for his little girl.

He said: “She’s a real natural. She’s always been the performer in our family, but our double act only really came about as a result of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t play in public of course, so every Thursday night after applauding the NHS workers, I did a two-hour Facebook concert from the house.

“I knew Lucy was a fabulous singer, but at first when I asked her to sing with me, she was too shy and nervous.

“Eventually, though, she did agree to take part, and once the outside bookings started to come in again, I coaxed her to sing with me, firstly as a duo and then as part of the band.”

Lucy agreed she was reluctant to get involved in the beginning.

She said: “I was okay with the lockdown concerts in the house, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to sing in front of an audience.

“However, the more I’ve done the live shows, the more I’ve started to feel comfortable with them.

“I love interacting with the crowds and seeing them enjoying themselves.”

Seamy McPeake and daughter Lucy

Father and daughter have launched a show featuring the songs of The Carpenters and Tom Jones.

“It has gone down brilliantly in the clubs in Belfast, and now we are moving up a level with bigger shows in hotels, starting next month at the Mount Errigal in Letterkenny,” said Seamy (54).

Lucy, a pupil at St Genevieve’s in west Belfast, is a big fan of her dad — and his musical tastes have influenced hers.

“My sister, Katy, and I still love the music that mum and dad played in the house when we were kids, bands like Toto, Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles,” she said.

“But we’re also into more modern musicians like Sam Fender and Harry Styles, who we’re going to see at Slane Castle.”

Lucy has another year to do at school and is thinking of a career in teaching, but she hasn’t ruled out the idea of becoming a full-time singer, maybe on a bigger stage than in Northern Ireland.

Lucy McPeake

Seamy has been a popular singer for decades, starting out at dances in venues like the Glenavon in Cookstown and the Drumsill in Armagh, before moving into cabaret clubs and corporate events.

In a previous life, he was an impressionist, with the Rev Ian Paisley and Elvis Presley among his favourite subjects.

“A friend, Eamonn McCann, and I did our take-offs at a talent competition in the Abercorn club,” he said.

“The act went down well, but eventually I went out on my own as a singer, playing at the huge number of clubs there used to be all over Belfast.

“I fronted groups like Paradise and Cheers, before setting up a big band called The James Peake Experience.”

Seamy narrowly missed out on representing Ireland at Eurovision in 2001.

“My guitar player and I wrote a song which was picked for A Song for Europe, but sadly we didn’t win,” he said.

Just a few weeks ago, Eurovision winner Dana sang All Kinds of Everything with The James Peake Experience at a gala night for Pat Jennings in Newry.

“It was a fantastic occasion,” said Seamy, who was once headhunted by British saxophone player Andrew Young, who spotted him at a City of Derry Jazz Festival performance and asked him to sing on an album and tour Europe and South Africa with him.

A tour in 2001 took Seamy across the Atlantic with close friend John Linehan, aka May McFettridge.

“We did shows in Canada, and one of them in Brampton, Ontario, was particularly memorable because the 700-strong audience was made up entirely of Belfast exiles who didn’t need any explanation about what May was saying to them,” he joked.

Seamy has turned his hand to writing again after being approached to compose songs for a documentary about the Covid lockdown.

Lucy has also started to write her own songs. “And she’s showing a lot of promise there too,” Seamy said.