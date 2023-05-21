Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly: ‘Final Straw changed everything for us’

The Snow Patrol guitarist (42), who recently released his first solo album, The Strange Order Of Things, has been reflecting on joining the band and the album that propelled the group to fame. Final Straw, which included hit songs Run and Chocolate, is being re-released in August to mark its 20th anniversary.

He told The XS Noize Podcast: “It’s mad that it was 20 years. It doesn’t feel like it, bar starting to go a bit grey. Although you see pictures and it’s like, ‘Wow, we were babies.’ You kinda thought you knew it all. I was probably a little cockier and less good. I’m a little better now and less confident. That’s age, though, isn’t it?”

The band had previously recorded Songs For Polarbears and When It’s All Over We Still Have To Clear Up and their third album was their final chance to crack the charts.

Gary Lightbody and Nathan Connolly of Snow Patrol — © WireImage

Nathan only joined the band just before they started recording it. He explained: “I met the guys in 2001... They were looking for someone permanent. They said, ‘Are you up for it? Come over [to Scotland].’ They happened to be DJing in Belfast at the time and said, ‘When can you come over?’ And I said, ‘Tomorrow?’ And they said OK and they picked me up and I moved to Glasgow [in 2002]. I think it was about a year later that I did my first show, in August 2003, and by this stage we had recorded Final Straw in London.

“It was my first proper major record and I was 21. I was excited to be in there doing this. Unbeknownst to me, it was ‘This is our third chance and it might be over’. And that record changed our lives. And then we went on to do Eyes Open, which took us even further and was even more successful. But I think Final Straw was arguably more important. It changed everything — our lives as a band, but also individually. At one point, Gary was selling his record collection! It changed so much for us.”

Nathan is set to play a UK and Ireland tour next month, which includes London, Glasgow and a hometown show in Belfast’s Limelight 2 on June 18. But he assures his fans that despite the solo album, Snow Patrol will return with a follow-up to their 2018 album, Wildness.

He added: “Hopefully next year is the plan. We’ve done some recording. We need to get our ducks in a row. We are just making sure everything is right.

“We are taking our time. Although the time between Wildness and Fallen Empires was too long. I know there was Covid and there’s plenty of people who made albums during it. I did.

“Some songs have been recorded and I’m excited about the songs. Next year is the plan. Certainly by me releasing a solo record doesn’t mean I’m going anywhere.”

