Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly stepping into the Limelight

Guitarist pumped for his first gig at the famous Belfast venue.

The Snow Patrol guitarist, who recently released his first solo album, The Strange Order of Things, is touring the UK and Ireland.

He told the XS Noize podcast: “There’s nervous excitement for sure. It’s a bit more pressure, but I’m excited about it.

“We had a week’s rehearsal at the end of the last year with everyone who played on the record in the band.

“I’m really buzzing to get out there and figure out how the hell to play it live. That’s part of the fun.

“I’m looking forward to the Limelight. Believe it or not, I’ve never played the Limelight 2 or the original Limelight, which is strange.

“It’s a venue where I’ve seen so many bands over the years. It’s a special place and I’m excited to play it.”

Nathan hinted we might even see a surprise appearance from one of his bandmates.

He added: “The band were 100 percent supportive. They’ve been great — they always are — and we all do stuff alongside Snow Patrol.

“There are times when I let them hear certain pieces of what I was doing to see what they thought.

“Gary Lightbody heard probably a little more as I put it on his label. I dare say they will be at the shows. I’ll probably drag them up.

“We always are supportive of each other, but there is a logistical side that Snow Patrol takes priority in for obvious reasons.

“The fact the album is out is great. I started talking about doing a solo record 10 years ago, just to see how much I could do myself.

“I started working on it in 2017, then in 2018 and 2019 I was on tour with Snow Patrol, so I didn’t touch it. I came back and thought, ‘That needs to change’.

“No one was waiting on it, so it was a labour of love. I’m trying to enjoy that it is out. Playing it live is what I am concentrating on.”

Snow Patrol frontman Gary confirmed last week that new material from the band was “coming very soon”.

While they haven’t released a studio album since 2018, they have recorded a new record that is due out next year.

Gary said: “There will be a tour with Belfast dates. It will be announced at the start of next year, alongside the album in the spring.”

The podcast is available on the usual platforms. Tickets for tonight’s show at the Limelight 2 are available from Ticketmaster