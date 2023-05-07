Solly McLeod fell for NI while filming new ITV period drama

Star had blast shooting Tom Jones on country house estates

Solly McLeod fell in love with period dramas while filming the new ITV show Tom Jones in Northern Ireland.

The revival of the story, based on Henry Fielding’s 1749 novel, tells the story of Tom, played by Solly, a young man abandoned as a baby but adopted by a country gentleman.

He grows up kind, handsome and popular with the ladies but is stuck with his lowly birth, meaning he cannot be with the woman he loves, heiress Sophia (Sophie Wilde).

Emmy award winner Hannah Waddingham, of Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones fame, appears as the vengeful Lady Bellaston.

It was produced by Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece, with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

Hannah Waddingham in Tom Jones

Solly (23) said: “I can’t say I was [a fan of period dramas before], but this is quite a different kind of period drama. There’s a realness to it and there’s humanity, I think.

“A lot of period dramas are quite serious. This one has comedy, emotion and peril added to make it feel different.

“There’s a lot of movement, duels and fights. Tom tries to not get into fights. I say ‘tries’, but his impulsiveness leads him into situations.

“There are a few intense fight scenes, which were great fun to film. There were three or four [love scenes], but again, it’s been done differently in that they’ve come from the point of view of female desire. In all of the encounters that Tom has, he’s the one who is seduced, which is interesting and fun. [It’s] important to show that side of things.

“[Filming in Northern Ireland] was amazing. We were on these massive estates in big manor houses. Each one we went to helped to build that world we were trying to create.

“We even managed to find a few that Game of Thrones hadn’t used, ones that I think haven’t been seen before. They all fit into the world really nicely.”

Sophie, who previously starred in Talk to Me and You Don’t Know Me, said she was blown away by the country houses.

She added: “It’s been shot all around Northern Ireland in so many wonderful country houses, so it’s been nice to be able to see the countryside and explore different parts of that country.

“Castle Ward and Galgorm Castle were both amazing. I think I recognised some of them from Game of Thrones, and I’m a big fan, so that was great.”