Spooks grilled UB40 over Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair assassination bid

UB40 members were quizzed by agents from the secret services over an attempted hit on UDA kingpin Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, it has emerged.

Founder band member Robin Campbell revealed that spooks asked them what they might have known about the attempt on the loyalist terror chief’s life at their gig in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens in 1999.

He said: “We were asked by the police many years afterwards, and we had somebody from some high-up organisation, MI5 or MI6, and they came down to interview the band about the incident, but no one really saw it.

“Personally, I didn’t really know anything about it, and it was right in a break in the music when we do like a sudden stop. And yeah, there was an assassination attempt.”

Last week UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown said the band were clueless as the murder bid unfolded despite having a prime view of the carnage.

Adair was out on parole from the Maze Prison and watching the concert with his then wife Gina from the front row when he was shot at.

As the group belted out hits such as Red Red Wine and I’ve Got You Babe, a lone gunman shot the terror boss in the back of the head. It is believed the bullet failed and splintered before a small part of it buried into his skull.

UB40 are set to return to Northern Ireland on Friday with a show at Belfast’s Ulster Hall, and they are no strangers to the city.

Robin said: “I remember when we first went to Belfast and stayed at the Europa, the most bombed hotel in the world. We weren’t too happy when we heard that.

“We came over in the early 80s when things were still really bad, but what can I say? We love Ireland and we keep coming back.”

UB40’s Bigga Baggariddim tour features new frontman Matt Doyle , who was announced as the band’s lead singer last year following Duncan Campbell’s retirement.