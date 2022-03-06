Star role for Belfast actor Marty Maguire as he prepares to tie the knot

Stage set for summer wedding to actress Jo Donnelly

Belfast actor Marty Maguire is looking forward to his next big role — at his wedding with actress Jo Donnelly.

The couple have shared the stage together and are now ready to share the rest of their lives together after they tie the knot in the summer.

Marty (56), told Sunday Life: “The wedding is on July 30. I have no idea what’s happening — all I know is that, as we speak, I’m still invited.

“The door hasn’t stopped from Amazon. The Amazon drivers are thinking of moving in here, because they’re never away from the door.

“I know what’s wrong with their dogs and what their granny’s had for breakfast.

“I’ve actually had a couple of drivers tell me when I ask them ‘What’s this?’ they reply, ‘I don’t think I’m allowed to say.’

“This place is coming down with cardboard boxes I’m not even allowed to look at. As I keep saying, my private life is none of my business.

“But I love it, I wouldn’t have it any other way, she’s the greatest thing and a fabulous actress.”

The duo, who live in Glengormley, starred in Grand Opera House pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears last winter and are set to reunite on stage again thanks to Sunday Life columnist Dan Gordon.

Marty said: “We’ve done a couple of two-handers together, we were Mummy and Daddy Bear at the panto. It was brilliant — I lost a stone and a half, I was chuffed.

“That was me and my soon-to-be wife Jo Donnelly. God love her, this crazy woman said yes when I proposed last year.

“Yes it was very romantic. I keep joking, on the 27th January I got down on one knee and proposed — I couldn’t get up to the 29th.

“Jo and I are going to be working together with Dan Gordon pretty soon on a show about the Belfast Blitz, it’s going to be brilliant.”

Marty is hoping his two sons, Brandon (25) and Dylan (29) will be jetting in from the States to attend his big day, with the eldest lined up as his best man.

He added: “I have no worries about his speech because I’m going to write it for him — I’m going to write about how brilliant I am.”

The west Belfast man lived in Los Angeles for 20 years after moving there in 1989 which gave him his “two beautiful fantastic big sons”.

He said he did “Everything from pulling pints to cutting trees to doing enough acting to still be able to call myself an actor.” before returning home 17 years ago.

Marty beamed: “It’s been amazing because I haven’t stopped working in theatre and TV and film ever since I came home.”

That includes the likes of hit TV shows like The Fall and Vikings, to movie Boys From County Hell and more recently The Paddy Raff Show.

Now he is set to play Blake in Bardic Theatre’s 40th Anniversary year production of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross.

He said: “This was a really flattering thing to be asked by people like the Bardic Theatre, coming up on their 40th anniversary and a hard-working community theatre that’s produced some great things over the years.

“It’s a testimony that they keep going and are such a credit to the community so it’s always a pleasure to be involved in something like that.”

Glengarry Glen Ross opens at Bardic Theatre in Donaghmore, Co Tyrone on March 11 for seven shows only. Tickets on sale at Bardic Theatre.