Stephen Hagan: My wife hated seeing me kiss someone on Netflix’s You

Spoiler alert!

Stephen's character was killed off in the first episode of the new season

Hope Street star Stephen Hagan’s role in the Netflix drama You made for uncomfortable viewing for his wife and mum.

The 38-year-old, who plays Malcolm in the new season of the psychological thriller, also told how fans had been flooding his social media accounts with naughty direct messages since he started appearing in the show.

The Co Antrim actor said his wife, comedian and actor Wendy Wason (46), enjoyed the steamy drama but found the love scenes hard to watch.

He added: “She has to say she likes it, but she did really like it — although she found it quite upsetting to see me kissing someone.

“My mum was upset at me being ripped to shreds but wasn’t bothered about the intimacy, whereas Wendy didn’t mind me being ripped to bits but found the kissing tough.

“It’s never nice to watch the person you love kissing someone else, whether they’re being paid or not.

“The character is one of those that could have faded in and out, but there’s been a lot of contact over social media. People seem to love horrible characters. You wonder what the attraction is.

“It’s been very strange, and I have had some even stranger approaches online from both men and women.

“I’m open about it with Wendy when anything like that comes through. The thing I don’t understand is that I’m married with children, which comes up if you search for my name online, so I wonder what the motivation is or what they think is going to happen.

“It was an eye-opener and another bridge we had to cross with a sexualised show. It’s been a learning curve.”

Stephen, from Doagh, has been married to comedian Wendy since 2012, with the couple sharing three children and living in north London.

Stephen, Wendy and their children

He plays work-shy professor Malcolm Harding in the new series of You, with his character — spoiler alert — meeting a grisly end in episode one. Despite his exit, Stephen is delighted to have been involved.

He said: “It’s been mad, because we shot You last year. You tend to shoot something then go away and forget about it, but the PR behind the show is another level. The whole thing has just been ramping up and up. It’s amazing how many people are into the show. It’s a bit mind-blowing how big it is.

“You never know what the next big thing is going to be until it comes along, but it’s definitely a big step up in exposure for me.

“Being killed in the first episode isn’t the best thing in the world, but my character does get mentioned throughout the series and there are flashbacks, so I’m still in the show, even though I didn’t film for very long."

Stephen's character was killed off in the first episode of the new season

“I knew it was only one episode, I knew it would be a quick in-and-out, but getting the part was brilliant, so I didn’t mind.

“I shot that and then came home to shoot 10 episodes of Hope Street. By the time we’d finished that, they were still shooting You. They had another month left.

“It’s amazing, the scale, the money... it’s a big juggernaut of a show. They shot the first two series in America then took the whole circus to England and they’ve just turned everything up to 11.”

His character in You has been described as “insufferable”, but Stephen loved playing a bad guy.

He said: “It’s so much fun. He’s a complete scumbag and the way he talks to people is horrible. I found it hard to learn some of the lines because of the things he says.

“It was fun to rehearse because you can see the reactions from the crew. Watching it back was fun for the same reason.

“I much prefer roles like that because he’s such a hateful person and it’s nice to get such a strong reaction from people.

“Penn [Badgley, who plays main character Joe] was so nice. The internal monologue was interesting because I had to deliver the lines and leave gaps for his lines, but he helped to make it as easy as possible.

“He’s become this kind of public sexual being thanks to the show, so we had a few discussions about that.”

Penn Badgley and Stephen in You

Stephen starred alongside Jimmy Nesbitt in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man on Sky. He also played DI Al Quinn in the Northern Ireland-set Hope Street, which is thought to be returning for a third season.

He said: “The craic on Hope Street was brilliant. They work so hard and are so good at their jobs. It was a pleasure to work on. We had so much fun, and when you have that relationship it just makes such a difference.

“If I was asked, I would love to go back. It’s always fun to go home to work, so I would definitely be interested.”