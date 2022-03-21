Steve Backshall to make waves in new show Ocean which is Belfast-bound

Stage spectacular looks at the secrets of the seas

Steve Backshall almost lost an eye while rehearsing for his new stage show Ocean, which is coming to Belfast next month.

The 48-year-old British explorer, best-known for handling poisonous and dangerous animals on his BBC wildlife television series Deadly 60, told Showbiz Life that the accident involved using a whip to show the power of a shark’s tail.

He explained: “The trick is going to be trying to bring a marine environment, the oceans and the sea and all their majesty, to the stage and into a theatre.

“Obviously, that is not without its challenges, so what I’ve focused on is live on-stage science experiments, which will involve explosions, slime, whips and things going bang.

“There are lots of opportunities for things to go wrong and for me to end up looking very, very silly, but I sense that will probably be the highlight of the show for many people.

“I’ve already had a couple of disasters in rehearsals. I did manage to hit myself in the face with a whip while I was using it to illustrate how a shark’s tail actually works [when] taking out fish.

“Luckily, I was wearing glasses, or I probably would have taken one of my eyes out. I’ll be making sure that I’m wearing glasses when I do on stage as well.”

Steve, who received an MBE for services to charity and wildlife conservation last year, is determined to make a splash at the Ulster Hall with his “love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet” — and will dive deep into how we can all play a part in saving our seas.

Using stunts, props, science and big-screen footage from Steve’s two decades on television, the show aims to bring the beautiful beasts of the ocean to life.

“It’s going to be entertaining, but when I present, it’s going to be educational because I want people to learn about the ocean. I don’t want it to be a lecture. That’s the last thing that it should be,” he said.

“While there is a lot of educational content, first and foremost, it’s got to be fun. I think it’s important that I never lose sight of the fact that, first and foremost, it’s got to be entertaining.

“At the end, you can’t talk about the oceans without talking about the challenges they face, about the fact that this is one of the most threatened of all environments on our planet, and one that we rely on enormously. So, conservation will drop in there as well, but it’s not going to be the defining through point of the whole show.

“But young people are a lot more engaged in conservation than I was as a kid — they are really switched on about how much we need to look after the planet.

“I’m approaching 50 now and I grew up in a time before being green was even a thing, before anyone even thought that much about environmental conservation. Whereas now, it is part of the curriculum. My three-year-old is already talking to me about extinction and about climate change.”

- Steve’s show Ocean is on at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on April 4. For tickets and information, visit www.ulsterhall.co.uk