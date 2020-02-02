Strictly Come Dancing stars pull pints and dance night away at Belfast bar

Pub regulars have stars in their eyes

Strictly stars waltzed into one of Belfast's best known bars to strut their stuff and pour pints as the live show came to the SSE Arena last week.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour sashayed into town on Thursday with an all-star cast including former footballer Alex Scott, ex-Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley and former EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

Despite having three shows across two days the stars found time to let their hair down by popping into The Harp Bar (right) on Hill Street.

Bar manager Janine (29) told Sunday Life she playfully made fun of Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher for ordering a Guinness and blackcurrant - before she realised who she was talking to.

"I actually didn't recognise him at first and gave him a bit of a hard time for ordering Guinness and blackcurrant because the day before, another English fella had ordered one, and we gave it to him in a gin goblet with loads of fruit.

"At that point all the staff behind me started giggling and asked me did I know who he was and then I recognised Mike Bushell from the BBC and realised. I'm not sure I would have said it if I'd known who it was straight away. It was good craic though, he took it well and the rest of them were all giggling and laughing about it, they were having a ball from the second they came in," she said.

Janine added: "I'm not a big Strictly fan but my dad and his wife are massive fans and they were star-struck when I sent them a photo of me with them. They were over the moon but gutted they weren't here for a drink themselves."

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and other cast members danced the night away in the bar and were happy to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, according to Janine.

"It was really lovely to have them, they were all having craic and everyone was loving them. I think a lot of people were in from the show so it went down pretty well," she said.

"They were getting behind the bar pulling pints of Guinness and enjoying themselves. They dance better than they pour Guinness! There was plenty of bubbles on top of their pints. They'd definitely have been sent back by our regulars!"

Belfast's Harp Bar

On Friday the cast jetted off to Glasgow for the next stop on their tour with dancer AJ Pritchard posting a video of some of the stars dancing as they waited for their flight from Belfast City Airport.