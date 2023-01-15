Taylor-Rae Falconer: From beauty to IVF and nasty trolls, my life as influencer Dirty Doll

Accidental social media star says honesty is secret to her success

She may be known online as Dirty Doll but it is her girl-next-door image that has won the hearts of thousands of fans.

Taylor-Rae Falconer (30) burst onto social media during lockdown just two years ago when her down-to-earth vlogs on the ups and downs of everyday life became an instant hit.

The former Banbridge barber shop owner and beautician has now become a full-time social media influencer, with tens of thousands of followers across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Some of her videos have racked up millions of views with the largest topping 27 million — and 2023 is set to be a huge year for her.

From footage of a glamorous night out with new husband John, to early mornings with no make-up and messy hair, Taylor-Rae says her aim is to keep her videos real.

And while she has been bowled over by an outpouring of love from thousands of fans, she has also suffered cruel jibes from trolls, some so vicious that police are now investigating.

But with a glitter-pink Range Rover and two pet marmoset monkeys Winston and Willow, Taylor-Rae’s quirky personality has endeared her to thousands.

Originally from Banbridge, where she ran her own barber shop before the pandemic, Taylor-Rae now lives in Coleraine with husband John who runs a tool supply shop.

Taylor-Rae and John Falconer

The couple went all-out for a dream princess wedding in August which was streamed live on Facebook where it has been watched 225,000 times.

Taylor-Rae and Big-J, as he has become known to followers, have now become a bit of a social media double act.

Taylor-Rae says she can’t believe she has given up her day job in hair dressing to work full-time as a social media influencer.

She recalls how it all started: “I moved to Coleraine early in the first lockdown and found myself very alone with no friends and also bored because I had to close my barber shop.

“I was never really into social media; I didn’t like that aesthetic life it portrayed and the picture perfect Instagram posts. One day because I was bored I decided to video myself doing my make-up with my pet monkey Winston on my shoulder which I called ‘Monkeys and Make-up’.

“I put it on Facebook and for some reason it just blew up and I was so surprised I started to do more make-up videos to give me something to do. It went from make-up tutorials to just talking about my life and very soon I had 100,000 people watching and it was unreal.

“I am really humbled by the fact that people gave me a chance. My whole life I never felt I was good enough and I never had friends or successful relationships.

Taylor-Rae has proved a massive hit on social media

“I think the key for me was opening up every area of my life to let people see the normality.

“The videos are just of me being me and John and our journey together.

“There is a 20-year age difference between us and we are a bit quirky but you should never judge a book by its cover, we are very normal and show the highs and lows of our life.

“We are like Ant and Dec, we bounce off each other.”

Sharing her life online has also attracted the wrong attention and at one point in the summer of 2021, Taylor-Rae says she was receiving thousands of nasty comments every day.

It is a major downside of social media and one which did take its toll.

She says: “It got really bad last summer and I did struggle with it and I lost a lot of weight and was scared to leave the house.

“I am a lot more equipped to deal with it now and try and take it with a pinch of salt.

“One person said they hoped that I would get terminal breast cancer and die and I had to call the police in at that point.

“Others have called me a gold-digger and some said my face was fake and my lips are fake.

“I thought I could either quit and let them win or keep going for all the good people who are enjoying it. Thankfully the good outweighs the bad.”

Taylor-Rae with her two marmoset monkeys Winston and Willow

While she loves to dress up in full make-up and look glamorous, Taylor-Rae admits that for years she struggled with her looks.

She feels so strongly about the influence of social media on young people that for the past year, she has been giving talks at schools and youth clubs.

She admits: “I had terrible insecurities growing up. Yes, I do get Botox and wear false eyelashes and I have had my lips done.

“At the same time I think it is important to show that people are enough as they are which is why I don’t wear make-up through the week.

“For me beauty is the person inside.

“I love giving talks to young girls about how important it is to show normality and that it is good to be normal.

“I suffer from hair loss and I have no eyebrows and that was always my biggest insecurity. One day I decided to take my eyebrows off on camera and there were a few tears in that video.

“I was so proud of myself for doing it because my younger self could never have done it.”

John and Taylor-Rae, aka Dirty Doll and Big-J, on their wedding day

Taylor-Rae’s exotic pet monkeys Winston and Willow have also become stars of her videos and followers know them as her “babies”.

She says: “They have their own room in our house with little hammocks and rope swings and they are absolutely spoilt rotten.

“I got my babies from an exotic animal breeder and they are totally legit and registered with the Belfast Zoo vet.”

The subject of babies has been a difficult one for the couple who are currently going through IVF treatment.

Followers have been able to see the couple’s journey in real time as they video their appointments, despite emotions often being very raw.

Taylor-Rae explains why she felt it was important to share this part of her life: “It is such a stigmatised topic and women do feel ashamed.

“Every brick that is thrown at me, I try to make something out of it.​

“I can’t believe the support I have got and so many women and men going through fertility issues have contacted me to say it has helped them and their support is also helping me.”

But for every serious moment there are many more light ones which her fans clearly love her for.

She adds: “At the end of the day, though, I want to help cheer people up and that’s what makes it such a special job for me. It is about the people.”