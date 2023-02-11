The boy is back in town: Rock star Ricky Warwick visits old Newtownards school

THIN Lizzy frontman Ricky Warwick rocked up to his old school on Saturday much to the delight of students and staff.

The former pupil of Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, Co Down, was in town as his other band, Black Star Riders, are playing at the Limelight in Belfast on Saturday night.

Before the gig Ricky took time out of his day to visit the school and chat to pupils. He spoke to the youngsters about his life in Los Angeles and his daughter’s experiences attending Beverly Hills High School.

Senior teacher Peter Lowry, who organised the visit, said: “It went really well, it was great to have him back at school.

“The pupils really enjoyed it, even though it wasn’t a normal school day a lot of the junior kids were rehearsing a production of Matilda, so they put on a song and dance for him which he enjoyed.

“He did a wee bit of a Q&A afterwards which was great, he was really engaging with the kids and had some good conversations with them.

“He was delighted to have the opportunity to come back into the school and was really touched walking around some of the old staircases, classrooms and even the old sports hall where he would have played basketball.

“He felt a lot of those rooms hadn’t changed much and was really taken with going around and seeing it all.

“He was really down to earth and easy to speak to, he was just delighted to have come back here as he’s very proud of his Newtownards roots.

“He also met up with some of his old classmates which brought back some memories and they shared some of their stories.”

Mr Lowry organised the trip ahead of the school’s centenary celebrations next year with the rock’n’roll fan revealing a simple email to Ricky’s manager was all it took.

He added: “We’re coming up to our 100th anniversary soon and I was doing some digging around about notable former pupils when Ricky’s name popped up.

“I’ve always been a big rock music fan myself so I knew right away who he was, I went on the band’s website and emailed the manager just to see if he’d like to visit while he was here for a gig.

“Within five minutes of sending the email he came back to me and said he’d be delighted to and it was something he’d been wanting to do for years.

“He’s very proud of his roots and it worked out to be a really lovely visit.”

Ricky (56) has been the Thin Lizzy frontman since 2010 and has been the lead vocalist of Black Star Riders since forming the band in 2012.

The Black Star Riders new album, Wrong Side of Paradise, peaked in the UK charts at No 6 last week ahead of their Limelight gig.