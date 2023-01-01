The Fall: Gillian Anderson talks up chances of a fourth season

Gillian Anderson has given fresh hope that there will be a new series of hit Northern Ireland-based crime drama The Fall.

She wants to reprise her role as DS Stella Gibson, who had viewers gripped with her hunt for Jamie Dornan’s serial killer Paul Spector.

Anderson (54) said: “It’s in the air, something is being worked on. She’s somebody that one could go back to at any point. That’s nice to know and I look forward to it.”

The star became a household name in her breakout role as FBI special agent Dana Scully in The X-Files in 1993.

But she credits her three-series stint on The Fall for rebooting her career a decade ago.

After the show gained rave reviews, Anderson landed a string of top parts, including Netflix’s Sex Education and The Crown, where which she won the 2021 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She told the latest edition of Total Film magazine that while she was initially wary of being typecast in another cop role, the script from creator Allan Cubitt convinced her that she was made for it.

Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson in The Fall

Anderson explained: “I’ve played a lot of law enforcement — MI5, MI6, MI7, FBI, CIA, and then Stella.

“There have been times when I thought, ‘Oh, not again’, unless it’s something that feels like it’s almost the challenge, as much as anything, to find ways to make them as different as possible.

“I saw it on the page from the moment I started reading it. In fact, when we did the first round of press for it, I remember saying to journalists, ‘She’s important, we need her in the world’.

“I really struggled to try to explain why she was necessary and I think it boils down to she’s so comfortable in her own skin, and with who she is.

“Even the way she chooses to dress doesn’t feel like it’s for anybody but her.

“I had read so many scripts up until receiving those that just spelled everything out so much, and treated the reader as not very intelligent.

“There was something so spare about Al’s [Cubitt] writing. I immediately felt like I had to do it, and I knew who she was.

“I think she was incredibly empowering, both for me and for the audience.”

Gillian Anderson

Anderson had hinted at “discussions” taking place 18 months ago during a Variety magazine actors on actors interview with star of the Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss.

Now it looks like there is the promise of a fourth series with her admission that “something is being worked on” which would involve a fresh case for Stella to chase.

The Fall, which also featured local actors like Bronagh Waugh and John Lynch, won a string of awards and was screened across the globe by Netflix and other platforms.

Anderson told Variety that the reception to the show in the UK and worldwide has given producers the confidence that there is an appetite for a return, even if it is coming up on seven years since the last episode.

She added: “Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit her.”