The stars align for Adam Lambert with Queen singer relishing new role as talent show judge

Queen’s Adam Lambert found judging the performers on the new ITV talent show Starstruck similar to working with his band.

The 40-year-old, Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith and Beverley Knight are on the panel of the programme, in which members of the public mimic their favourite singers, like Stars in Their Eyes.

Adam said: “I definitely have found some similarities when I work with Queen.

“I’ve worked hard to make sure I don’t imitate Freddie Mercury, out of respect, and to go along with Brian May and Roger Taylor’s wishes. That’s not what they wanted and that’s not what I do.

“But in trying to learn how to not impersonate somebody, that also teaches you how to impersonate somebody. It’s a skill that you become familiar with.

“We always say, ‘Make the record your own’, and what I love about this [Starstruck] is that it’s a flip. It’s, ‘Don’t don’t make the record your own, make it sound like what we all love’, which is really fun.

“It’s a really fun challenge and I thought it would be really interesting to watch people transform. I love a makeover — it’s one of my favourite things to see — and you know the fact that a lot of these people are regular folk. They’re not professionals.

“I like seeing people live out their dream for a night. I think that there’s real joy and healing with that, and like I said, it’s been a crazy year or two, [so it’s good] to be able to share in that celebration.”

In the show, four teams of three battle it out each week to win votes from the judges and a virtual audience for a place in the final and the chance of winning £50,000.

Adam, who is performing with Queen at the SSE Arena in Belfast on May 27 and 28, thinks if he was to compete, he would perform as Elvis.

“I’ve been told that, in some light, I resemble Elvis. I always take it as a great compliment,” he said.

“I would give that a go. I think I could probably pull that off. I can see myself wearing one of those jumpsuits with all the rhinestones all over it. That’s a vibe.

Adam Lambert with Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford. Credit: Guy Levy/ITV

“[On the panel], I think I’m a fair judge. I try to be as honest as possible. I like trying to balance out any bad news with good news because I think that there’s always two ways to look at something.

“You know, there’s always a piece of advice for them to take away and maybe a bit of constructive criticism.

“Obviously, what sets this show apart from a lot of the other shows is we are not dangling a record contract at the finish line. It’s purely just for the joy of becoming this artist.

“I think that kind of affects the approach to the judging as well. I keep that in mind.

“The other thing is, the contestants are coming to us to honour the specific artists. It’s something that they come to the show wanting to do. The teams have really studied these artists for years, some of them.”

- Starstruck continues next Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV. It is also on the ITV Hub