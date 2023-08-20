‘They put a gun in my mum’s mouth… I will never forget it’: Busker John on traumatic childhood ordeal

Nothing was going to stop singing sensation John Garrity from realising his lifetime ambition of playing music and entertaining people for a living.

The music industry is littered with plenty of rags-to-riches stories, but the Co Tyrone force of nature has overcome incredible challenges in life to chart a course that continues to see his star shine.

The Trillick troubadour set about following his dream five years ago after a trip to the States inspired him to start busking and set him on a path to becoming an in-demand singer across the world.

But heartbreak forms part of the fuel that fires his passion to perform, a traumatic event that befell his family when he was a child, when his parents were robbed at gunpoint.

John and Patrick Kielty

He told Sunday Life: “I’d never want to talk about it much. I suppose we talked about it enough when we were children, but Dad would never talk about it, or Mum.

“That was a big thing growing up. I think I was maybe starting school when that happened, I was pretty young — I’m the youngest of four. That’ll never leave me.”

John (31) made the decision to share the horrific ordeal on a recent episode of the Bear & Scully podcast.

He said: “My mother and father were robbed when I was in primary school, and that’s why it was nice for me to be able to sing growing up. It took me away from this.

“My mother and father were robbed at the Station House in Trillick when we were children and beat for over an hour by four men with guns.

“They put a gun into my mother’s mouth —and I never talk about this — but it’s something that I’ll have to the day that I die, and that they’ll have.

“Just because my father was a pretty successful taximan, they went in and robbed him at gunpoint. They were never caught.”

John told Sunday Life how, despite this, he was still subjected to mindless comments and social media abuse from trolls.

He said: “You’ll always get people writing online, you’ll always get people talking and you’ll always get a nasty vibe off some people online.

“It’s something I suppose that comes with being well known.

“I never talk about this. It’s not something we really talk about, but it ruined my childhood, living where we were living.

“I remember looking out the back window of our house. As children [we were thinking], ‘Is somebody going to come into this house?’

“Trauma’s a wild thing in that aspect, but I believe it has made me a stronger person. It’s like I’ve faced the devil now and it wouldn’t cost me a thought.

“That’s probably why I had the strength to move to [Belfast] city centre and not be walked over or be a pushover.

“For me growing up, it was good. We had good people around us, and that is something that’s strong for me.

“I never, ever talk about that part of my life, but this week it’s at the top of my mind after what was happening.”

“What was happening” is a reference to how John found himself in the headlines two months ago after his busking equipment went missing, before later being returned.

John and partner Lana Del Rich

After travelling in America he came back to Northern Ireland and took to the streets to sing.

He admitted being inspired by the free-spirited buskers in the States and said he wanted to follow suit.

It began an incredible journey that has seen him meeting heroes such as Kodaline, “a band that I’ve been lucky enough to have met and shared the stage with”.

There were also viral videos of him singing songs with balladeer David Gray and delivering a rendition of Sweet Caroline with former boxing champion Carl Frampton.

With David Gray in Belfast city centre

John said: “It wouldn’t have happened without busking, but things like this happen on a whim. Like with David Gray, it was a one-in-a-million shot. He was in the city because he had a gig that night, but the chances of him seeing me perform were very slim, but it just happened. Moments like that are really class.”

Now John wants to give something back, which is why he is headlining a gig next week at the Belfast Empire that will give a leg up to people in the same shoes he was wearing five years ago when he started busking.

He explained: “It was 2018 when I first started busking, and since that everything has gone from strength to strength.

“I thought I would put together a show giving other musicians and buskers an opportunity to also join me on the night.

“So we teamed up with Boost energy drinks and Cool FM and we came together and created a competition for young musicians and young buskers to come out onto the streets and try and get involved in busking.

“[It’s about giving] then an opportunity and a platform that I wouldn’t necessarily have had.

“This is kind of a showcase to give people a chance.

“We just want to put on a good show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

John playing in Belfast

John’s colourful career stretches far back, with family links to Simple Minds.

He was also approached by producers from Britain’s Got Talent who got wind of his skills after watching videos of him busking that were shared online.

He spent six weeks gigging in Dubai at the start of the year with his partner Lana Del Rich, a singer in her own right who works in the dance and pop genres.

He has made a huge name for himself by making wedding days special, including starring at the big day of John Kavanagh, a trainer with MMA Conor McGregor.

The singer told us: “I do gigs and I do a lot of weddings, but for me busking is [about] a sense of freedom. There’s nobody telling you when to start or when to finish.

“It’s also about the connection with the people. You have people from every walk of life that maybe have never been invited to a pub, venue or wedding in their lives. They’re out in the street, connecting with music. That, for me, was really cool.

“I always liked that children really enjoyed it as well because in the pub scene and in the live gig scene you don’t get the opportunity for children to come and connect with your music.

“It’s all about being influential to young people and letting them connect with music and think, ‘Oh that would be really cool to do whenever I’m older’.

“That was always my thought process growing up — that I wanted to be a singer or a performer or something in the arts. I’m lucky enough that it’s become reality.”

Among the artists joining him on the big night next weekend is “an amazing busker” from Dublin called Roe Byrne Music.

John said: “Roe has done a lot of work with Dermot Kennedy over the past year or so, and Dermot Kennedy started out as a busker as well.

“It’s going to be a huge night and it’s great to give something back.”

​John Garrity and special guests play the Belfast Empire on August 27. Tickets available for £15 from Eventbrite.