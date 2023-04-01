Tony Blair deserves praise for role in Good Friday Agreement: Harry Hill

Harry Hill has praised Tony Blair for his role in the Good Friday Agreement, despite producing an opera that brands the former prime minister a “warmongering multi-millionaire”.

The 58-year-old’s Tony! stage show has become a surprise hit, securing a run in the West End this month, followed by a UK tour.

Hill said that despite the criticism of the Iraq war, he thinks Blair achieved a “lot of good things”, including helping bringing peace to Northern Ireland 25 years ago.

He added: “I’m not overtly political, and we’re not saying one thing or the other with this.

“What we’ve tried to do is not make it about left versus right, or Labour versus Tory.

“Blair achieved lots of good things, and we point those out.

“Lots of leaders have done worse things, lots have done better things. Fundamentally, his story is a morality tale.

“If there’s a message, it’s about the risk of getting carried away with yourself.”