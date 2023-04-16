‘We’re pals not lovers’: Rumours of romance with Strictly star Katya are a compliment, says Aimee Fuller

Even snowboarder’s brother wondered about her and Strictly star’s close relationship. laughs double NI Olympian

Aimee with singer and TV star Stacey Solomon at the launch of a schools snow sports event in 2016

Aimee (left) and Katya at the National Lottery Big Bash in London last year — © Getty Images for The National Lo

Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller believes rumours she’s in a relationship with best friend Katya Jones are a testament to their special bond.

Bangor-based Aimee (31) and the Strictly Come Dancing star became pals in 2021 through Katya’s ex-husband, fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones.

The duo have been inseparable since, even going on holiday to Australia together and now competing as a pair on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted.

Their closeness has led to speculation — with even Katya’s mum and Aimee’s brother wondering if they are a couple.

“I feel really lucky to have a friend like Katya. We lift each other up and support each other in any situation,” she said.

Aimee (left) and Katya at the National Lottery Big Bash in London last year — © Getty Images for The National Lo

“We obviously come from different backgrounds, me having been a professional athlete snowboarding and travelling the world and her being a multiple world champion dancer, but we both have similar morals and that’s why we get on so well.

“I would take it as a compliment that people think we’re a couple because I guess it just showcases our friendship and connection and bond.

“We’ve really experienced a lot together in the short time we’ve known each other, two years.

“We joke actually, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s nearly our anniversary soon,’ and stuff. It feels really special to have immersed ourselves in the experience of Celebrity Hunted with each other too.

“I think it was a real test of our friendship. You’ve got to be able to trust each other, there’s a lot on the line when you’re out there with nothing.

“You just have each other: she was my right leg and I was her left leg... we’re looking forward to doing more stuff together, including more TV.

“That’s definitely something we’re manifesting, and have a few pitches in process. I think people enjoy our chemistry. It truly was incredible to do it with my best mate.”

Katya said last year she hadn’t been on a date with a man since the split from Jones in 2019, saying: “We don’t get approached by men because people think we’re a couple, even my mum.”

Aimee added at the time: “...And my brother. I don’t even know what it is that drives people to think that?”

Aimee in snowboarding action — © Getty Images

On Celebrity Hunted, five well-known ‘fugitive’ duos bid to stay ahead of a team of elite pursuers to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Aimee says she and “best friend” Katya were asked about taking part last year and jumped at the chance.

“I had just finished doing Wimbledon for BBC Breakfast in July,” she explained: “And we just went on the run straight away.

“It was 14 days with very little other than a backpack and £50 in cash. Literally, you are at the mercy of the public, counting on them helping you.

“It’s one of the most incredible, real experiences. You constantly feel on edge; any time you see a helicopter or a black vehicle you’re on high alert.

“I’m really known for doing physical stuff, and obviously there is an element of the challenge which is physical — there’s lots of walking, running and so on, but our biggest strength was our mental dexterity.

“The ability to communicate with people was very useful as well. The public really are your biggest asset on the show because you can’t rely on your own personal network or you’ll get caught.

“Your phones are tracked and traced, so the strategy is stay away from anyone you know and speak to strangers. I think that put us in a really good position.”

Aimee Fuller on the red carpet at glitzy showbiz event — © WireImage

Aimee, who was born in England but moved to Bangor as a teen, competed in two Olympics and was the first woman to land a double-backflip in competition. After retiring from snowboarding in 2018 she was determined to make a new career in broadcasting and has since established herself as a regular on TV.

Aimee is no stranger to the spotlight as both a professional sportswoman and celebrity. She dated Love Island doctor Alex George in 2018 and later competed on Strictly Come Dancing with Katya in 2021.

Speaking of her time on Celebrity Hunted, she said it was all fun and games at the start but things quickly got serious, adding: “We all started in a prison and the first part of the challenge is an escape, so that was the only scene which is pre-set, they set you free from there.

“We fled the prison via the most incredible escape set-up in episode one — we had a Vespa with a side-car and really played with the hunters at the start.

“We had a bit of a laugh doing that, but then it was straight into full strategy mode afterwards. We had made a connection with a local transport company and they helped us out with our escape.

“We sort of reeled them (the hunters) in and then had a brilliant strategy to avoid them after that point.”

Aimee with singer and TV star Stacey Solomon at the launch of a schools snow sports event in 2016

Celebrity Hunted is on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9pm