Why Martin Compston never gets bored of talking about Line of Duty

Star makes return to Belfast

Martin Compston with manager of the Duke of York, Paul O'Hare, and the AC-12 sign

Martin Compston, who played anti-corruption unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, says he never gets bored of talking about the hit show that was filmed in Belfast.

The 38-year-old Scot returned to the city last week to record a special episode of his podcast Restless Natives with pal Gordon Smart.

He told Showbiz Life: “I never get bored of people asking me about Line of Duty, that after 10 years and six series people want us back.

“We are not doing anything different than we have ever done. We always took a massive gap between shows.

“We wouldn’t come back for the sake of it. Jed Mercurio would go away and see if there is an advancement in the story.

“I know people had different opinions on the end of it, but in terms of the success, it was the biggest drama of the century.”

Gordon Smart, left, and Mark Compston talk about their new podcast Restless Natives

With reports claiming the show is set to return for a three-part special, Martin said he was still in the dark.

“We have to wait and see. Who knows. There’s no decision either way yet,” he added.

Martin, who splits his time between Greenock and Las Vegas, admits that Belfast is like another home to him, having spent so much of the last decade filming there. He explained: “Me and Vicky McClure are so grateful walking about Belfast and the way people treat us over here.

“We are known around town. The show has grown in Belfast. People are used to seeing us out and about. They’ve been nothing about supportive. Going out with Adrian Dunbar over here is an experience. He’s got a neckerchief on and he’s like the prince of Belfast. He knows all the nooks and crannies.”

DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston)

Martin is also plotting to surprise fans of AC12 by popping up unannounced at one of the city’s Line of Duty’s tours.

He added: “I always get sent tweets about the Line of Duty tour, so I’m hoping at some point I’ll crash one of those. I think it’s every other Sunday. It would be nice to jump in and see one of those.”

Although they missed it, he did manage to take Gordon to see the famous plaque in the Duke Of York pub that marks the spot where Steve and Vicky’s character Kate Fleming shared a pint at the end of season five. The sign reads ‘Reserved for AC-12’.

Martin said: “I don’t need an excuse to come to Belfast. We were in a wee pub near Malmaison and then went to the Spaniard.”

Former Radio X presenter Gordon added: “When I’m not in Martin’s company, I’m slightly in awe with his life.

“Nobody opened a door for him and he’s made an incredible name for himself.

“He’s a brilliant actor, he’s great at what he does. But you can’t really say that when you are from Scotland!”

Restless Natives is available on all podcast providers now