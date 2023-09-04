Woman in the Wall stars blown away by NI film crews

Woman in the Wall stars Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack have praised local film crews as the best in the world.

Ruth and Daryl shot the new BBC programme, which is inspired by the Magdalene Laundries, in Belfast.

The six-part series examines the legacy of the institutions which saw at least 10,000 women and girls incarcerated in workhouses run by Catholic nuns across Ireland because they had children outside marriage.

Ruth (41) said: “The cast and crew across the board were phenomenal. We filmed in Northern Ireland, and I think it was one of the best crews I’ve worked with.

“They all knew each other because it was a very small community.

“For many of them, it was particularly personal as it’s their story. So many of them were connected in that they knew someone, or knew someone who knew someone, that had either been in a mother and baby home or was an adoptee or associated with this part of history in some way.

“It felt like there were a lot of connections, and each of them brought a personal understanding of the experience.

“It was a joy to work with all of them, especially the women. My favourite scenes were with them because it grounded the show.”

Dublin actor Daryl added: “I love coming home to shoot. I think we have some of the best crews in the world.

“This was my third time shooting in Belfast. I previously worked on a film called Pixie, and some of Bad Sisters was shot in Belfast too, so to be back there felt good because I know the city. There is also something nice about telling an Irish story in the country.

“I’ve known about the Magdalene Laundries for some time. I remember watching The Magdalene Sisters movie when I was maybe 14 or 15. Just growing up in Ireland, it would have been talked about every once in a while.

“I knew of it, but I did a deeper dive into it once I once I started preparing for this role. I was more focusing on the children that came out of homes.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of pain and a lot of shame, so it was necessary but also difficult to re-expose myself to the truth of what happened.

“We’re not making a documentary, we’re making a fictional drama, and there is some sort of creative licence in there.”

As well as filming at home, Daryl was drawn to the incredible cast.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to work with Ruth. I remember when I saw her in Luther, I just thought she was incredible. From that moment, I really wanted to work with her.

“She’s incredible and so unpredictable to work with. I think there’s a frequency that she operates from that is really riveting.

“Working with Simon Delaney, who plays Massey, was a treat. He’s a fantastic actor who’s known more for his comedy, but I was delighted that he has such a great role in this, one that really shows his depth. There’s such a great cast of Irish legends in this in this show.”

The Woman in The Wall continues on BBC One tonight at 9pm