Exclusive pics: Stars hit Donaghadee for new BBC cop show

Hope Street stars Amara Karan from The Night Of, as an English detective Alimah Kahn, who arrives into the town as its the first Muslim police officer. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life

AS the hugely popular Line Of Duty comes to an end on Sunday night, these exclusive Sunday Life images show filming under way for the latest BBC cop drama shot in Northern Ireland.

Hope Street was announced by the BBC earlier this year as one of its latest commissions in partnership with Northern Ireland Screen.

The daytime series is set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast and centres around the arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

It is being shot in the Co Down town of Donaghadee. It’s famous Pier 36 restaurant is doubling as The Commodore in the series and the exterior of a local house has become Port Devine’s police station.

Our exclusive snaps show lead actress Amara Karan pictured alongside Enniskillen actor Ciaran McMenamin.

Stars of the drama were also spotted filming last month just along the Co Down coast from Donaghadee in the graveyard of Millisle Presbyterian Church.

The cast features Belfast actors Bríd Brennan as Concepta and Des McAleer as Barry, with Fermanagh man McMenamin playing Finn and Londoner Amara Karan playing Alimah.

The character-led series combines a long-running serial narrative with self-contained crime stories in each episode.

Eddie Doyle, head of content commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Audiences are really going to fall in love with Hope Street’s gripping storylines and cast of colourful characters.

“It’s great to see a new drama go into production in Northern Ireland that will showcase the humour and warmth of the people here, as well its beautiful locations.

“The writers have created a wonderfully witty drama and we look forward to bringing it to audiences next year.”

Series one of Hope Street will air on BBC Daytime and BBC One Northern Ireland in 2022, and will exclusively premiere on BritBox in North America.