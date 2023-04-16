88-year-old US author who settled down with a Belfast architect in Hong Kong publishes her first novel

At the age of 88, Joanne Elliott has published her first novel, Love in the Shadow of Mao.

Born and educated in New York City, Joanne moved to Belfast in the 1960s with her first husband, Michael Sternberg, who was the American vice consul from 1967 to 1969, and their sons Peter and Robert. Following their divorce, Joanne later married Belfast architect Eric Elliott.

“(After Michael and I separated) I went back to New York with my two children and I finished my master’s degree at the University of Maryland,” she says.

“Then, I was very silly really looking back, I decided I had such a good time in Belfast and I was living really the high life — the consul general’s wife did not like entertaining, so I did it all, and I was invited to all sorts of things, to tea parties at Buckingham Palace and it was great. I just thought, ‘I’ll go back and enjoy myself again’.

“There I was, a divorced woman with two children in a very conservative city and my phone never rang.”

Author Joanne Elliott

Joanne planned to return to the States when fate intervened. She was introduced to her second husband by mutual friends and got married nine weeks later on a yacht on Strangford Lough.

“Terry Flanagan the Belfast painter, he and his wife Shelagh invited me to a Christmas party and that’s how I met Eric,” she says.

“We were married on a boat in 1971, which caused quite a stir. There were no murders that day and we made all the papers in Ireland.”

The couple had a daughter together, Susan Elliott, who now lives in Galway. Sadly, Eric passed away in 2006. Joanne has fond memories of life in Hong Kong and experiences that inspired Love in the Shadow of Mao.

“We went to Hong Kong in 1975 because things were very difficult for architects in the UK, we were in a terrible slump,” Joanne says.

Joanne and Eric on their wedding day

“Eric was offered this job in Hong Kong which he took, and as soon as we got there, we put our names down for a tour of China.

“China was pretty well closed to the world at that point, they offered maybe one tour a year to certain people, and we were just lucky. We waited two years and we went on this tour.

“Coming back there’s a bridge between China and Hong Kong called Lo Wu. Walking across that bridge at Lo Wu, the idea just came to me: living in two worlds, how it would be for anybody? Living in a rural socialist environment like China, and then the hurly-burly of city life in the most capitalist place in the world, Hong Kong.”

Inspired, Joanne put pen to paper the day the tour finished. She worked on her book on and off over the years and read everything she could about China.

“I was walking across the bridge and that’s when I thought of the germ of the idea, and then I was busy because I started a school,” she says.

Hong Kong in the 1970s, taken by Joanne

“There was no school place for my four-year-old and I wrote a letter to the newspaper and complained, and all of a sudden this became a big issue and lots of other expats were also complaining that they had no school place for their child.

“I said, ‘Let’s start a new school,’ so we did. I just was lucky, I just hit the right moment and I got a great deal of help from my husband, being an architect he knew lots of builders and all that, and everybody came to help.

“We started the school which became Kellett School and is now the British International School in Hong Kong. We started with 44 children and now there are over 1,000.

“Last year at the very same time that I found out I was getting this book published, I got a letter from Hong Kong telling me they were going to name their annual lecture at Kellett School after me, the Elliott lecture.”

Author Joanne Elliott

Despite having produced a local newspaper in Inishbofin, Galway, and authored two books about diabetes, Joanne describes herself as “a teacher at heart”.

She has taught at all levels from nursery school to university, and most recently delivered the Poetry for Pleasure course on Stranmillis University College’s Lifelong Learning programme.

The octogenarian says the secret to ageing well is “don’t think about it, just go ahead and do it. As long as you are upright, why not just go for it?”

Love in the Shadow of Mao (Austin McAulay Publishers, £10.99) is available now