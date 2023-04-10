A little slice of Devon at Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park

In the idyllic surroundings of Dartmoor National Park, Bovey Castle is a hidden gem that delivers luxury in abundance

I’m not one for celebrating birthdays, it may be something to do with having too many of them, years, not parties — but I dare not forget the wife’s special day.

I thought I’d upgrade the usual petrol station flowers and chocolates and pushed the boat out to make her feel like a queen. All I needed was a castle.

Step forward Bovey Castle in the heart of Dartmoor National Park in the beautiful county of Devon. An idyllic setting in an area of south-west England that has long been on my bucket list of places to visit. The pictures just don’t do it justice.

The smile on my wife’s face as we drove past the gatehouse and up the winding driveway to the stunning castle said it all — I’d be allowed a few nights out with the lads after pulling this one off.

Bovey Castle nestled in Dartmoor National Park, Devon

Bovey Castle is a truly spectacular building that exudes elegance, comfort, and natural beauty, with the rolling hills of Dartmoor the picture-perfect backdrop creating an unforgettable experience for all guests.

Upon arrival, a warm greeting awaits with impeccable service from all the staff. Being a five-star hotel, you expect the personal touch, but I can’t speak highly enough about the staff throughout our stay — they were the stars of the show.

Bovey is far from a pretentious five-star hotel, with hikers and their muddy boots calling in for a pot of tea and the pet-friendly hotel has beautiful dogs walking the corridors as they too enjoyed a luxury stay with their owners.

The glorious Cathedral room at Bovey Castle

The castle’s interior will transport you to a bygone era of sophistication and charm. The grand hallways running through the bottom floor are like something from Hogwarts. With all the investment over the years and the hotel currently spending in excess of £1.5m on the 3 AA Rosette awarded Great Western Grill (which is due to open in June 2023), the hotel hasn’t lost its charm and modernised what is an elegant building throughout.

Other areas the hotel has revamped in the last year are a children’s playroom that the little ones can spend hours in enjoying the many toys and interactive games available. For the bigger kids, Bovey has added a games room consisting of PS5 and Xbox consoles with plenty of soft seating to help relax after a day of adventure.

Bovey Castle is steeped in history. Owned by stationery magnate WH Smith (pencils and pens must have been big business back then), his son Frederick originally built the holiday home, the lavish neo-Elizabethan style Manor House became one of the family’s numerous country retreats.

Frederick led a regiment of the Devonshire Yeomanry in Gallipoli and Egypt in the First World War. During the First World War, his Manor House became a convalescent home for officers and as a military hospital when war broke out again in 1939. WH Smith used the retreat sparingly but he was kind to his staff, letting them use it as a holiday destination with their families.

The Oak Bar at Bovey Castle

The Manor House became Bovey Castle in 2003 and achieved its five-star status in 2004 as a result of the addition of 22 estate lodges, a second restaurant, spa and pool. In June 2014, the privately-owned, award-winning Eden Hotel Collection purchased Bovey Castle as part of their portfolio of luxury UK hotels investing £3.5m to refit the stately pile, thankfully maintaining all the period features.

In July 2016, Bovey Castle was awarded 5 Red Stars from the AA for exceptional hospitality — the highest accolade awarded by the AA and given to only the most outstanding hotels.

The Oak Bar is a great place to enjoy a pre-dinner drink and there’s a unique, welcoming scent from wood panelling throughout. With high ceilings, an open fire and wonderful views of the grounds, the bar serves more than 130 whiskeys, plenty of gins, Dartmoor ales and a long wine list. You can enjoy your drink in the imposing splendour of the Cathedral room, which offers plush seating and huge ceilings that would be an ideal setting for an intimate wedding.

The hotel’s 275-acre grounds provide an array of amenities ensuring that there is something for everyone. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy the hotel’s championship golf course, while those seeking relaxation can indulge in a spa treatment or enjoy a stroll through the manicured gardens. Children can feed the ferrets and chickens daily at 9.30am and there’s a falconry show on the lawn at 10am (five days a week excluding Wednesdays and Sundays), which is a spectacle to behold.

The Land Rover off-road experience at Bovey Castle

Other exciting activities on offer in the grounds are a fishing pond, lawn croquet, sloe gin making, clay pigeon shooting, archery and an air-rifle range, of which I found a hidden talent popping a balloon from 100 metres from a standing position (ok, John our instructor told us to add 10 metres every time I told the story, so this is the fifth time I’ve told it). If walking isn’t your thing, then you can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride around the estate taking in the beautiful scenery and catching a glimpse of the roaming deer on the estate.

My favourite activity was the off-road driving experience. The only tool for the job is the Land Rover Defender, which from previous experience can take you places most other vehicles can’t. Rocky trails with muddy ruts lead you to a forest trail that the Defenders lapped up. Then a slow crawl up a steep incline led to the beautiful scenery overlooking the estate. But what goes up, must come down, and it was this moment my better half was torn between destroying her white trainers making her own way down the muddy slope, or gripping on and trusting my driving ability. Thankfully, the mighty machine excelled as I held on to the steering wheel with clenched cheeks.

A junior state room at Bovey Castle

After a busy day hitting targets and wild driving, a trip to the pool to relax for a few hours was a much-needed escape. With a sauna and steam room to ease the pains of a bumpy journey, the large pool was perfect for a few laps. There is a jacuzzi built in to the end of the pool which overlooks the stunning landscape, my only gripe being it’s not very warm being part of the pool.

With a relaxing dip and 30-minute snooze on the sunbeds over, the hunger set in and we made our way to glam up for dinner. With the Great Western Grill currently being revamped, the beautiful Smith’s Brasserie is being used for breakfast, lunch and dinner and its classy feel adds a modern touch to the hotel.

The menu had many wonderful dishes and as we had two days, we were able to sample some fantastic food. The starter of estate venison ragu with truffled pappardelle was sublime but the red wine braised beef bourguignon tantalised my taste buds and left me wanting more.

My wife went for the free-range chicken breast and black butter truffle Kyiv and it also got top marks. I managed to stealthily sneak my fork onto the plate and confirmed its deliciousness.

There are 20 luxury self-catering lodges in the grounds of Bovey Castle

Our second visit was equally as tasty as the first with fish and chips and fillet steak with triple cooked chips hitting the right notes. The breakfasts were also superb with a choice of cereals, yoghurts, cheeses, fresh fruit and pastries, as well as cooked breakfasts to order.

The castle offers a range of luxurious accommodations, from elegant suites to cosy lodges, all with breathtaking views of the surrounding valley. Each room is tastefully decorated with plush fabrics, warm colours, and classic furniture, evoking a sense of traditional English charm. The bed in our Valley room was massive and one of the most comfortable I’ve slept in, it’s a pity there was so much to do, otherwise I may have got lost in it for many hours.

The fillet steak was a triumph at Smith’s Brasserie in Bovey Castle

A chaise longue offered the perfect place to take in the views while the bathroom was luxurious with a free-standing roll-top bath, walk-in rain shower, and stocked with ESPA toiletries.

Bovey Castle is a wonderful place to escape the rigours of everyday life. Its seclusion means you are well away from the hustle and bustle in the stunning Dartmoor National Park.

You can get to Bovey Castle almost as quick as you’d get to a hotel in Donegal or Dublin from Belfast. Flying with Aer Lingus from Belfast City Airport to Exeter takes around 70 minutes and after a 40-minute drive, you’ll be transported to the beautiful surroundings of Dartmoor.

The beauty of the hotel is that it offers so many activities that cater for all members of the family that you won’t want to leave the estate. I could happily spend four or five days here, and even though I’ve ticked the Devon box, it has left me wanting more, much, much more. The next time I plan to bring my own transport to really indulge in the delights of Devon.