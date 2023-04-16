Alex Higgins won a world title after stay in nursing home, ex-manager reveals

Dry stint did wayward snooker genius power of good ahead of famous 1982 win at The Crucible

Snooker ace Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins won his second world title thanks to a two-week stint in a nursing home, his former manager has claimed.

Harvey Lisberg, who took on the Belfast cueman as well as Jimmy ‘Whirlwind’ White after spells managing bands, said the hellraiser agreed to his plan to help him to dry out and get match fit.

He said: “Alcohol was an ever-present part of his life. He was rarely without a drink. I never saw him taking drugs but I had strong suspicions he was doing that too. He was also an insane gambler. He would blow thousands on the horses.

“He was a man of addictions, none of which were helping him on the snooker table, so Geoff (Lomas, Manchester snooker club owner and friend of Higgins) and I decided we had to do something about it. We had to clean him up. He hadn’t won the World Championship for 10 years and if he was ever going to mount a credible challenge again, he needed to get in shape.

“We had just over three months until the tournament, so I called my friend, Rose Fitton, who ran a nursing home in Rochdale, and asked her if she could take him in.”

Alex Higgins won his two world titles 10 years apart

In his new book I’m Into Something Good, Harvey told how his masterplan paid off as Higgy came out of the nursing home rehab in better nick.

The former Herman’s Hermits and 10cc manager said: “We wanted to dry him out, put him on a proper diet, cut down on the cigarettes, get his heart checked — the full MOT. Only then would he be capable of making a tilt at the title.

“I think he realised we were trying to help him and he could see the sense in the plan. Rose took him in and he spent two weeks there. When he came out, by the standards of most professional sportsmen he was still in pretty woeful shape, but in comparison with how he had been before he went in, he was 100 per cent better.”

Like so many relationships in the troubled sportsman’s life, things soon turned sour, with Higgins walking out on his management.

But Harvey said he had the last laugh when Higgins, who was just 61 when he died alone and penniless in his Belfast flat in 2010, went on to win his famous title — because he had backed him at the bookies.

He added: “The Hurricane had blown in, turned the place upside down, and blown out again. After he’d gone, I said to the others, ‘You know, we’ve got to put a bet on him for the World Championship. What if he goes and wins?’ They told me not to be so ridiculous, there was no chance. Nevertheless, just in case, I put £1,000 on him, on behalf of the firm, at 25-1.

“After all the effort we’d put into getting him fit, I thought we’ll never forgive ourselves if he wins. But I didn’t seriously think he would.”

As fate would have it, Higgins ended up facing Harvey’s remaining snooker client Jimmy White in the semi-finals — before going on to win the title and those iconic images of him breaking down in tears, holding his baby daughter.

Harvey said: “It was the Hurricane against the Whirlwind, the two most exciting players in the game, face-to-face. It promised to be one of the great matches and it didn’t disappoint. At least I had the consolation of collecting £25,000 from the bookies. It was the only money we ever made from Alex.”