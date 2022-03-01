Amazing penthouse apartment in Holywood where East meets West

The Holywood Co Down apartment of April Luong and her partner Andrew Cheung

April Luong is used to designing impressive interiors for others to enjoy, so buying her first home was a particular delight for the talented interior designer.

She and her partner Andrew Cheung (31), a hospital pharmacist, moved into their two-bed penthouse apartment in Holywood, Co Down in November 2020.

For April (28) it was a chance to put her extensive design experience to good use, creating a home that not only looks amazing but is practical and perhaps most importantly, a place to relax.

She describes her style: “I suppose what we have is a real harmonious merge of pieces from different eras and contrasting styles to create a unique home to us.

“The colour palette includes a lot of earthy tones with strong deep browns and warm beiges. Pops of colour come mainly from artwork.

“Texture is a very key element to designing our home so we have weaved a mixture of contrasting materials from walnut wood, marble and bouclé to add richness and intrigue in our newly built home.”

Buying off-plan meant that even before the couple moved in, they had already put their stamp on their new home.

Working with their builder, they managed to tweak the original layout giving them a bigger en suite.

April explains: “We wanted to customise it to work with our lifestyle and we had a walk-through storage area into the en suite which we managed to persuade the builder to change, giving us a bigger en suite.

“It meant we could have a double-sized shower. We also got some doors reversed so that they opened in a different way and made a few other tweaks to maximise the space in our open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

“We were really lucky it was a new build as it meant we could do these things.”

With their blank canvas complete, April and Andrew have taken a careful approach to the all-important interiors.

She says: “I really wanted to make sure it was warm and cosy. Our style is a bit of a mish-mash as we have a vintage 1940s dining table paired with modern marble splash backs in the kitchen.

“The table came with the original rattan chairs and I love the fact that we got the table before it was a trend, I know rattan is a really trendy thing to have in your home now and I do like that ours are vintage rather than reproduced.

“I love putting old pieces with new as I think it makes for a more individual style.”

In her job as Lead Interior Designer with Cheah Rothe she has created some unique interiors including designing the new Charles Lanyon Lodge at Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena, the new Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick including the new iconic venue the Loft and was involved in the recent refurbishment of The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn.

To indulge her love of home interiors, she is also now building a portfolio of private clients by sharing the progress on her own home through her Instagram page @Interiorsbyapril.

A few statement pieces and lots of plants bring to life what is a beautiful, pared back eclectic style.

April created a bit of showstopper in her en-suite using sleek gloss tonal Jade tiles. The multitude of different greens makes the space feel very different in high and low light.

For her main living area, her biggest indulgence was the Spin Floor by Tom Dixon.

She reveals: “It is one of our splurge pieces that creates the most beautiful ambience during dinner parties and a real conversation starter as most people are surprised it actually spins!

“We picked up a Spin Candelabra by Tom Dixon which is one of my favourite things in the house. It is also a real talking piece because it is bold and beautiful.

“Our heritage is Chinese. Although we were born in Northern Ireland our parents are from Hong Kong.

“We have a lot of blue and white Chinese style porcelain and trinkets from Asia and ornaments from our travels.”

Another talking point for guests is the large monster plant that she has positioned behind her sofa in the living room.

She admits: “We love plants and have them all over the apartment. The Monstera who I have named Margot is another real centrepiece to this area and brings so much joy to the space.”

The couple opted for a beautiful sofa in a textured herringbone cotton fabric with a chaise longue from Sofology which perfectly fits their living room.

The kitchen from Alwood by Alfred Briggs in Lurgan has designer style stamped all over it as once again April’s design skills and experience meant she knew exactly what she wanted from this space.

She explains: “We wanted to maximise our extra tall ceilings so we designed the kitchen to have extra tall upper cabinets that are perfect for storage which is key for apartment living.

“The matt finish on the cabinet doors was key for us and book-matching the marble and extending it from the worktop and splashback is another splurge upgrade that really elevates the kitchen over all.”

Lighting is something which she believes can really bring a room to life and for April it is all about ambience.

She says: “I think it is really important to have lighting zones which I feel really sets the scene. We have ambient light behind the sofa and TV which you don’t actually see.

“In the bedroom, bedside lighting is calming while in the kitchen we have different lights for when we are cooking and eating. Lighting can make such a difference to a room.”

The main bedroom is still a work in progress and April has picked fabulous fabric wallpaper for a feature wall behind their elegant four poster bed. A sheepskin statement chair pops in this very calming space.

No doubt a labour of love, she has some expert advice for anyone creating their dream home.

She adds: “I don’t think it is sustainable buying into the latest trend. I think it’s important to take time to really pick and choose what you like and create something that is unique to you.

“There are loads of budget-friendly ways to make a home feel beautiful and I know people might think I live in a jungle but plants can really add such softness to any space.”