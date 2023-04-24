‘An awful lot of CEOs are dyslexic, so it’s not a disadvantage …just a difference’

Antrim entrepreneur, whose company is now global IT player, created software to help people who struggle with text

Innovative entrepreneur Martin McKay jets off to Monaco in June for the prestigious World EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

“I’ll do my best to bring something home for everyone,” quips the Antrim businessman, who won the regional EY Entrepreneur of the Year award last November at a bash in Co Wicklow. It is recognition for his work in creating more inclusivity in education and the workplace for those who struggle with words and text — because of dyslexia, for instance, neurodiverse conditions or having English as a second language.

After growing up on a farm outside Derry, Martin moved to Antrim in his early 20s, where he founded Texthelp, a technology company that creates software for people who find text difficult to deal with.

The innovative software gives students and workers the opportunity to thrive alongside their peers, and show their true potential.

“A lot of people confuse dyslexia with intelligence because of how dyslexic people show up in school in their first two years,” explains Martin. “But there is a disproportionate number of CEOs and entrepreneurs who are dyslexic, and it’s definitely not a disadvantage.

“It’s a difference. In the same way that people have different eye colours and different heights, dyslexic people just think a little bit differently, spelling’s not their strong point, but open thinking and creativity and pattern spotting are real strengths that they have that the rest of the public aren’t as good at.

“The way that I would describe it is when I take my glasses off I can’t read. It’s not an intelligence thing, it’s just a vision thing, and for dyslexic people it’s exactly the same. They have to learn a little bit differently.”

Entrepreneur Martin McKay

It was a very personal experience in his younger years that ignited a spark inside Martin — a “technic geek” — to create tools that could help people who are struggling with communication. When Martin was aged 12, his dad unexpectedly suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak, as well as the use of his right arm and right leg.

“He had been super bright, driven, a science teacher and a farmer, and then overnight he just lost the ability to communicate. And it’s not like he lost any intelligence, he just was locked in,” says Martin.

“I think most people who get into assisted technology have some personal story or some kind of personal drive to make a difference.”

Starting out in a spare room in his uncle’s office, Martin set up the business with a like-minded partner. From this fledging partnership on home soil in the late nineties, the business has grown into an international juggernaut with more than 360 employees and offices in America, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Australia.

Martin was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in November 2022

Over 200 million people in classrooms and offices across the world have benefited from the Derry man’s innovative vision and drive for change. Martin attributes the company’s success to a clear vision and purpose among the expanding team, rather than a focus on increasing profit margins.

“We don’t count our success in profit, we count it in people impacted, the number of people that we’ve helped. If we forget that, we forget everything,” he says. “We’re trying to help people understand the world around them and express their knowledge.

“I can remember a kid in Minneapolis who didn’t want to go to school, he was fighting with his mother (because) he just did not want to go to school, and didn’t want to do his homework because he didn’t want to fail.

“His mother found out that he was dyslexic, and from researching she found our tools. She went to the school and she asked for permission for him to use our tools and the school said, ‘Yes of course, whatever works’. And it turned him around. He became a keen student, and he went from failing to getting Bs, and so became really engaged in education.”

Martin says 85% of their business so far has been in education, with the remaining 15% being enterprise and government. Looking to the future, he says: “We really want to replicate the success that we’ve had in education in the workplace.

“There’s a much more inclusive education happening now in Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Education Agency has made our software available to every school, so that’s really very good.

“In the universities in the UK, there’s really good provision now for students with dyslexia, I think if we could see that coming through the workplace... it’s still not there in the workplace the way it is there in education.”