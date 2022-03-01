Artistic home in Carryduff comes with a pool, games room and its own nightclub

As an artist Christine Trueman has a natural love for colour which she is not afraid to experiment with in her luxurious Co Down home.

Long before the rest of us were brave enough to use dark colours on our walls; Christine was painting bedrooms in inky blues and living rooms in bolder tones of green and grey.

The mum-of-three is a well-known contemporary portrait artist and also runs the consultancy company Art Loves.

Admitting to a passion for interiors she is currently redecorating her huge 10,000 sq foot house in Carryduff.

The master bedroom

Built in 2001, it was designed as the family’s “forever home” and boasts some incredible luxuries including an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool, games room and a nightclub!

Christine (53) laughs as she reveals how the house came to have its own nightclub called Studio 54 in what turned out to be a very special lockdown project.

She explains: “My partner Steve has a collection of vinyl records and because I wouldn’t allow him to put all his stuff out in the rest of the house, I said he could use what was our old gym.

“He worked on it through lockdown and turned it into a nightclub.

“Materials were quite hard to get because everything was closed down. Steve is a carpenter so he used old bits of scrap to build a bar.

“He covered one wall in vinyl records and the rest with autographed album covers and pictures of singers and other pop memorabilia he has collected over the years.

“We decided to go the whole hog and ordered neon lights and disco lights and bar stools and it really is fantastic.”

The dream home's nightclub

With a fully stocked bar complete with optics and draught beer, plus a dance floor, the former gym was given a new lease of life which the family are enjoying to the full.

Christine says: “Steve loves doing DJ and I bought him a draught beer pump, so whenever any of his mates visit, it is the first place he sneaks them up to.

“It actually was a Godsend during lockdown and although it is not something I would have planned to have, it has become the best used room in the house!”

Sharing in the fun of their new room is Christine’s two sons Pearce (26) and Lewis (20). Her oldest boy Ross (27) has flown the nest and lives in Brighton.

The impressive property at The Temple in Carryduff is the second new-build Christine has been involved with and this time round she had a firm idea of what she wanted.

The luxurious living room

The six-bedroom house has three reception rooms including a games room, complete with snooker table and a large swimming pool.

Christine recalls: “When we bought the site there was outline planning permission for a house already in place and it was in a U-shape so we decided to put a swimming pool in the centre where the U was.

“The kids’ friends all loved coming to our house. They would have gone to school with their swimming togs in their bags! The novelty does wear off though and these days its rarely used.”

In designing her home Christine was determined to have an impressive reception hall.

Instead of the traditional corridor style space designed purely to function as access to the rest of the property, she wanted it to be a room in its own right.

She created such a wonderful space that it is where the family now spend most of their time.

She explains: “I always wanted a big hallway with a grand piano and a fireplace.

“I did buy a baby grand which we have in there and a wood burning stove.

“I also put a suite of furniture in it and if anyone comes to visit, they come into the hallway and sit and that’s where they stay.

“It’s where we also spend our time as a family, between there and the kitchen, and our ‘good’ living room is never used.”

Christine has some statement pieces scattered throughout the home

Christine’s home is furnished with a mix of modern and antique furniture and she also enjoys using her artistic flair to upcycle and re-imagine old pieces.

She says: “I love maximalism and old furniture. I have a vintage China cabinet which I upcycled with beautiful Christian Lacroix wallpaper which sits in the hall and its one of my favourite pieces.

“My problem is that I get bored very quickly. This is the longest I have ever lived in a house because usually after I have finished doing them up, I want to move on to a new project.

“I rarely stay anywhere for more than four years.

“At times I have to try and hold myself back. I had really dark walls in the bedroom and hall long before dark paint became a thing.

“It is pure self-indulgence and it’s an outlet for me as I love interior design.”

Christine Trueman's Carryduff home

Art is Christine’s thing, and she is renowned for her colourful collection of portraits of iconic Hollywood sirens and leading men.

You would expect to see it adorn some of the walls in her beautiful home but apart from one painting in the hall, the walls are more or less bare of artwork.

She admits: “I get really bored with art too. I have a load of artwork which I have bought and had framed which are still sitting in a room waiting to be put up. Maybe now that I am redecorating, I will find the right place for them. “

Having just finished refreshing her hall she is now on a mission to work her way through the entire house – all 10,000 square foot of it!

She adds: “I have just started and it’s helping me to fall in love with the house all over again, but the house is huge so it can be an expensive business. I will be taking it one room at a time!”