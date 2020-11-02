Attaboy Atticus: Slieve Donard manager and hotel mascot conquer Mournes

Man and his best friend hike seven peaks

This two-year-old golden labrador is now top dog in the Mournes after hitting the heights by climbing seven of the most famous peaks in the mountains.

Showing dogged determination, Atticus, named after a character in a hugely popular book and film, hardly paws-ed for breath as he completed an exhausting 94km hike (58 miles) up and down the rugged summits with owner Michael Weston over a series of outings.

The 40-year-old manager of the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Newcastle says he couldn't have asked for a better companion than Atticus on what was a journey of discovery in one of Northern Ireland's most beautiful areas.

"Atticus was with me every step of the way and indeed I think he may have covered more ground than me because when I let him off the leash in approved areas he bounded off 20 metres ahead and then came back to make sure I was alright," explains Michael. "He loved it. He's a real bundle of energy."

The Mournes

The Coleraine-born hotelier, who was appointed by Hastings Hotels to run the luxury Co Down resort in February 2019, set himself the challenge of climbing the peaks because he wanted to acclimatise himself with what's on his doorstep.

He says: "Guests were always asking for advice about where they should go when they headed into the mountains. And I thought it was only right that I should be able to tell them about my experiences and the views rather than cheat by bringing out a map."

Michael may have raised eyebrows by taking his four-legged friend - whom he called after lawyer Atticus Finch from the Pulitzer prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird - on the first climb up Slieve Donard but any doubts that he would become dog-tired were quickly dismissed as barking.

And the long-distance labrador's stamina was underlined after the enthusiastic one man and his dog team came back to earth in Newcastle.

Atticus with his head in the clouds.

Michael recalls: "I was intending to shower him down but Atticus headed straight for the beach and he was running about and swimming for an hour or more."

As the Covid-19 lockdown struck earlier this year, Michael made the time to explore six more peaks that gave their names to the suites in his resort, Slieve Binnian; Slieve Lamagan; Slieve Corragh, Slieve Bearnagh, Slieve Martin and Slievenabrock.

And Atticus followed his lead.

"They weren't quite as tough as Donard and the more we did the more we got used to the treks," says Michael, who ensured that he equipped himself - and Atticus - with everything they needed for their expeditions, including a bag of treats for the dog who has become the Slieve Donard resort's mascot.

"Guests have taken him to their hearts. He's very friendly and our visitors appear to like having him about, especially the children," reveals his proud owner.

The Mournes

The current coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive have again impacted badly on the Slieve Donard Resort but Michael is hoping that there could be better times on the horizon. In the meantime, he and Atticus have their sights set on conquering even more peaks in the Mournes.

Michael says that when the distances they've already hiked are added together, they come to more than the height of Mont Blanc in the Alps, one of the tallest mountains in Europe.

One circuit in the Mournes that takes in a number of smaller peaks has a starting point in the tiny village of Attical where Michael reckons Atticus should feel right at home.