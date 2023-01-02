Ballycastle author wants his picture books to enchant next generation

Most of us can remember at least one of the books we loved as children.

And parents will know the rapturous joy (for both adult and child) of story time when nothing matters but the tale unfolding through the pages of a book, the words and the illustrations providing a window into the tantalising world beyond.

Paddy Donnelly can attest to this as not only did he grow up loving books and drawings, but he has dedicated his career to bringing joy to children through the stories and pictures he creates from his own imagination.

“I always loved drawing and the natural world as a child, and I still do,” he says. “Growing up in a beautiful location like Ballycastle has definitely had an impression on my artwork: rugged coastlines, rough seascapes, islands and animals are some of the things I love to illustrate, and these (ideas) definitely came from growing up there.

“In fact, my debut author-illustrated picture book, The Vanishing Lake, was about Loughareema near Ballycastle and sometimes I slip in little nods to the north Antrim coast in my illustrations such as Rathlin Island in Here Be Dragons, and Fair Head in A Sea Of Stories.”

Having loved drawing as a child, during his teenage years, Donnelly turned his attention, like most of his peers, to computers. Then returning to drawing years later, he combined both disciplines which eventually would become the starting point of his career.

“When I was a teenager I got into computers and graphic design, and didn’t draw very much for quite some time,” he says.

Paddy Donnelly with copy of The Vanishing Lake

“At university I studied web design and worked for years as a digital designer, creating websites, and video games. I also started creating for children on the iPad and iPhone.

“But after a few years, I saw that my ‘digital designs’ would disappear as websites were redesigned, and apps would break if they weren’t maintained — so links in my portfolio would break. The digital world is quite temporary and that was a motivating factor to try and enter the picture book world.

“I’ve never done any traditional art, and my skills are self-taught as I don’t have any illustration education. But in 2017 I decided to make something tangible which would stick around for a while — and picture books are one of those things that really remain with you.

“I have books from my childhood and many people hand books down to their children and grandchildren, so books have quite long lifetimes — and those that have a big impact on you as a child will stay with you for ever. To be honest, I can’t really remember much about any of the books I’ve read in the last year, but the books I read as a child are permanently etched in my memory.

“I can recall obscure character names and remember really specific details from the stories and illustrations. So being able to create books which will leave a lasting impression on children, is really quite special.

“With this in mind, in 2018 I signed up with my agent, and started to work on my first picture book. To date I’ve illustrated 17 picture books, three of which I have also written.”

Illustration from Fox & Son Tailers

Paddy, who now lives in Belgium with his wife and three-year-old son, says his books are primarily aimed at children aged between three and seven, but there is no set theme throughout.

“There are quite a variety of different topics and styles, however the natural world and animals usually feature quite heavily. My latest book, Fox & Son Tailers, encourages a lot of creativity and has a heart-warming relationship between the father and son. It also has many fun details for children to spot throughout the illustrations, so hopefully it will hold up on its second, 10th or 100th read. The magic thing about picture books is that they are usually read by two people at once — the adult and the child together. It’s a special moment where a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle can connect with the child and together they enter another world.

“Often-times the child can’t yet read, so they’re relying on the adult to read the words, while the child dives into the illustrations.

“Picture books need both the words and the illustrations to work in harmony. And usually the child will spot things in the illustrations that the adult will miss.”

The latest book from the Antrim man also looks set to be a winner with children and adults as while it is set in the animal world, it also carries a message which will resonate with parents reading to their children. “Fox & Son Tailers is set in a world where animals have no tails,” he explains.

“Tails did not exist in this world — until the animals invented them and they have become a fashion statement.

Fox & Son Tailers by Paddy Donnelly

“Rory’s dad, Fox, is the best in the business at making tails, so animals come from all over to have their tails made by him, and Fox is very strict on the rules of ‘tailering’ — for example — formal tails need to be 7/8 of an inch off the floor.

“Rory helps his dad in the shop, but is a little bored of all the rules. He has his own, amazing ideas, and sneaks into the workshop one night to create something very special. And everything changes when a VIP (Very Important Peacock) enters the shop. I’ve been amazed at the response to this book, and have been lucky enough to travel all over the place, visiting bookshops and doing workshops with schoolchildren.

“As the story is all about a father and son, I got the crayons out and had my own dad and my son doodle some tails and I scanned in their sketches so now they appear in the book.

“They’re all blended together with my own, and that makes this book really special for me. In years to come, I can show my son that he had a part to play in this book.”

Not only do the readers love his new book, but Paddy has also won and been shortlisted for several awards including the World Illustration Awards (for The Vanishing Lake) and the An Post Irish Book Awards (for Fox & Son Tailers). In October, his Irish language picture book with Fearghas Mac Lochlainn, An Slípear Gloine, won the Gradam Réics Carló.

*For more information on Paddy, see lefft.com/