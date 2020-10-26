Ballycastle's Salthouse Hotel: Where luxury, scenery, pampering and quality dining are guaranteed

For many months now I have been hearing great things about Ballycastle's Salthouse Hotel, praised as a top staycation venue by travel expert Simon Calder on ITV's This Morning.

Perched on a hillside overlooking the town and with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Rathlin Island, this is a hotel which makes a real impact, both visually and in the experience it offers. It really is the perfect escape.

Run by husband and wife team Nigel and Joann McGarrity and their son and daughter Carl and Emma McGarrity, this eco-friendly hotel is one of the most sustainable and 'smartest' hotels across these islands and Europe as it solely operates on renewable energy.

The Salthouse - hot tub

Embracing sustainability at every level, solar and wind power, combined with air source heat pumps, are used throughout the hotel.

An on-site wind turbine and solar panels have become part of the design of the venue.

Its carbon-neutral credentials and SMART rooms take the forward-thinking concept even further by employing the latest technology and allowing guests total control of all features, including the lighting and the heating.

As well as the main hotel, with its 24 luxurious bedrooms and suites, there are also six eco-friendly lodges within the grounds.

The rooms are quite spacious and very comfortable, with a superb king-size bed to allow for a perfect night's sleep.

The TVs have apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime already loaded, so you can catch up on the latest series you are binge-watching if you want to chill in your room for a while.

Before we arrived we booked a slot in the hotel's thermal suite which, in keeping with the rest of the venue, is completely powered by renewable energy. During our hour there we only glimpsed another two couples, so there was lots of room for social distancing.

The spa is an impressive space, with a steam room, sauna, three treatment rooms, two outdoor tubs and two seaweed baths.

The Salthouse

Sitting in an outdoor hot tub with panoramic views over Ballycastle and the sea and the rolling fields beside you is bliss. I defy anyone not to feel relaxed here, especially in these times of Covid-19 when outdoor spaces are safest. Afterwards we chilled out on one of the heated daybeds.

I also enjoyed a brilliant back massage, which helped sort all those knots I had built up through working from home in a chair not quite as comfortable as my chair in work. All therapists at the spa have been trained by the organic beauty brand Voya, and they perform treatments using an array of Voya products to complete a top-to-toe relaxation journey.

The hotel's restaurant also offers stunning ocean views and an equally impressive food and drinks menu. Its list of creative cocktails is as good as any I have seen. My top tips would be to order the Red Lady or Shiraz Sour cocktails. The Red Lady is a mix of gin, triple sec, strawberry rosemary simple, lemon juice, dehydrated lime wheel, strawberry slice and strawberry dust. The other cocktail contains bourbon, egg white, lemon juice, apple and cinnamon syrup.

The Salthouse

The restaurant embraces its seaside location by serving locally sourced produce, some of which boasts a zero-mile food journey. Offerings include freshly caught seafood direct from the pier.

Due to that fact, I decided to sample one of their seafood dishes, so for starters I chose the wonderfully buttery roast loin of cod with a brown shrimp and samphire risotto and pea foam. It was fantastic and showed real skill.

My other half equally enjoyed her crispy duck confit with a date puree, charred and pickled carrots, wilted pak choi and a black cherry balsamic glaze. That was a real taste sensation.

My main was a perfectly cooked medium fillet of Irish beef with pomme anna, a wild mushroom puree, charred king oyster mushroom, artichoke, chantenay carrots, Madeira jus and mushroom dust. The flavours worked wonderfully together.

On the other side of the table, the pan-roasted breast of chicken with Clonakilty black pudding and pancetta sausage, truffled Savoy cabbage, a white onion puree and roast chicken tea also went down a treat.

The Salthouse

For dessert, the rich chocolate and salted caramel tart, served with a white chocolate and cinnamon ice cream and chocolate soil, was also delicious. Love or hate the word, it was definitely the definition of 'moreish'.

You can see from the composition of these dishes that the Salthouse is a real foodie destination. Once restrictions allow it, make sure to even book in for lunch or dinner if you haven't time to stay over.

However, you definitely won't regret booking a stay and being able to just walk the short distance back to your room after enjoying the fantastic food and drink on offer.

The Salthouse

If you fancy venturing out of the hotel during your stay to walk off some of those excess calories, there are some lovely walks, even from the hotel down the hill into Ballycastle. Staff can help you arrange activities such as paddle boarding, kayaking, diving, fishing, golf and bird watching.

With the hotel being on the north coast, there are plenty of attractions a short distance away, including the Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and Game of Thrones filming locations such as the Dark Hedges. No matter how many times you look at them, you never fail to be astounded. Just as you will be by your stay at the Salthouse. Check out this oasis of calm.

Travel factfile

The Salthouse Hotel, 39 Dunamallaght Road, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6PF

Tel: 028 20510000

info@thesalthousehotel.com

www.thesalthousehotel.com